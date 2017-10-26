Adamas to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 2, 2017

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADMS) today announced that the company will report third quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2017 after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 484-747-6383 for international callers. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events.cfm and will be available for replay until December 2, 2017.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas, we believe in the power and the promise of medicines derived from a deep understanding of time-dependent biology. Our expertise lies in uncovering and mapping the relationship between disease and drug activity. From there, we strive to create medicines with therapeutic profiles that match the pattern of disease to drive a more significant and durable clinical effect. This understanding of time-dependent biological processes informs our every innovation, targeting advancement in treatment of chronic neurologic disorders. Our portfolio includes: GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications; ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment and additional indications in Parkinson’s disease; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

