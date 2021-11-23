Breaking News
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Continued Listing Requirements

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) notifying the company that based on the company’s filing of its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and that the matter is now closed.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company’s ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com and follow us on us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

