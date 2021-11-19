Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first nine months of 2021, as well as provide a business update. The Company’s press release concerning its financial results will be available after 1 p.m. Pacific Time on November 22, 2021 and on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com, and the company also expects to file its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 on that date.

Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)
U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-423-9813
Toll/International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13725311

Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link –   https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1515468&tp_key=857fdc0361, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.   

Contact:

Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
619.228.5886
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.