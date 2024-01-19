BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2023.
The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2023 was 27.5%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 26.3% and 24.1%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 31.2%. “We were pleased to generate a 27.5% return in 2023, outperforming our benchmark and 3.4% ahead of our peer group,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.
The Fund paid $1.30 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2023, producing an annual distribution rate of 8.1%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.
The 2023 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2024.
|ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/23)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|27.5%
|11.0%
|16.4%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|31.2%
|11.0%
|16.8%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|24.1%
|8.9%
|14.5%
|S&P 500
|26.3%
|10.0%
|15.7%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:
|12/31/23
|12/31/22
|Net assets
|$2,550,393,350
|$2,100,737,733
|Shares outstanding
|124,051,639
|120,900,484
|Net asset value per share
|$20.56
|$17.38
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/23)
|% of Net Assets
|Microsoft Corporation
|7.8%
|Apple Inc.
|6.6%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.1%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|3.6%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|3.1%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|2.0%
|Visa Inc. Class A
|2.0%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|2.0%
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|1.9%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|1.8%
|Total
|34.9%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/23)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|28.8%
|Financials
|12.9%
|Health Care
|12.6%
|Consumer Discretionary
|11.2%
|Communication Services
|8.6%
|Industrials
|8.6%
|Consumer Staples
|5.9%
|Energy
|4.0%
|Real Estate
|2.5%
|Materials
|2.3%
|Utilities
|2.0%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │ 800.638.2479
