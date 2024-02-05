A longtime friend of New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a scheme to obtain tens of thousands in funds from the Democrat’s 2021 campaign.
Dwayne Montgomery, a former NYPD inspector, pleaded guilty to the alleged straw donor scheme, New York Daily News reported, citing a Manhattan District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
Though details of the plea agreement were not immediately available, Adams was asked about MontgomeryR
