BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2023. “In a difficult year for the Energy market, our Fund’s exposure to the Materials sector offset some of the weakness. Good stock selection enabled the Fund to outperform its benchmark,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast - January 19, 2024
- Axogen, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Results from REPOSE, a Prospective, Randomized Clinical Trial of Axoguard Nerve Cap - January 19, 2024
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Grifols S.A. – GRFS - January 19, 2024