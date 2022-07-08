Adapt Health (AHCO) Alert: Shareholder Class Action Survives in Part Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of AdaptHealth Corp (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of AdaptHealth holding shares before November 11, 2019 , you may have standing to hold AdaptHealth harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently the court denied in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit pending against AdaptHealth and certain of its officers. The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AdaptHealth from November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The complaint alleges that AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

