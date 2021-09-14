Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AdaptHealth Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

AdaptHealth Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 27, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) investors that acquired shares between November 11, 2019 to July 16, 2021. Investors have until September 27, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made misleading and false statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by inflating past organic growth numbers retroactively without disclosing the changes, in violation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulations; (ii) AdaptHealth had materially overstated its financial prospects, accordingly; and (iii) AdaptHealth’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result.

A report was published by Jehoshaphat Research on July 19, 2012 alleging that AdaptHealth is a “roll-up” company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, obscuring its organic growth by “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” The report stated specifically that “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC.” It is suggested in this report that AdaptHealth’s manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.” AdaptHealth’s stock price fell nearly 6% on this news, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 27, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.