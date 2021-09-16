Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present New SARS-CoV-2 Data from its Immune Medicine Platform During IDWeek 2021

Research demonstrates the ability of Adaptive’s immune medicine platform to distinguish natural infection from vaccine response and the ability to detect prior infection nearly 12 months after initial diagnosis in some patients

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, will be presenting data from two studies employing Adaptive’s immune medicine platform to understand the T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection at IDWeek 2021, which takes places virtually from September 29-October 3, 2021.

T-cell responses are more durable and broader than antibody responses, recognizing many different parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including both spike and non-spike proteins. By studying T-cell epitopes, the small parts of viruses to which cells bind that trigger the immune response, Adaptive can answer questions about T-cell contributions to vaccine efficacy and immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, to uncover a better understanding of the full immune response. Examining the T-cell response has potential applications for clinical diagnosis and management, evaluation of protective immunity, and vaccine development and assessment.

Adaptive will present new SARS-CoV-2 research at IDWeek that has implications for disease monitoring and vaccine development. A study evaluating the clinical performance of T-Detect™ COVID, the first T-cell-based test available in the U.S. to confirm recent or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection from whole blood samples, provides continued analysis and real-world evidence that confirms and extends previously published data regarding the durability of the detectable T-cell response, from 5 months up to nearly 12 months in a small number of evaluable patients after an initial positive Reverse Transcription (RT)-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result. Similarly, a study employing Adaptive’s T-cell assay produced a quantitative picture of the T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 and demonstrated the assay’s ability to distinguish a vaccine response from a natural infection based on the relative absence of T-cell receptors targeting non-spike antigens in vaccinated individuals.

“When it comes to understanding SARS-CoV-2, the current focus on the vaccine-induced antibody response is incomplete, because antibodies do not provide the entire picture. T cells are contributing to vaccine efficacy even when the antibody response diminishes,” said Lance Baldo M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “Adaptive’s immune medicine platform enables us to identify T-cell response signals repeatedly and reliably from the cells found in a tube of blood, and to translate those insights into therapeutic and diagnostic tools. As we support more patients and our knowledge accelerates, we can scale quickly, exploring applications in infectious diseases and beyond.”

The below oral presentations will be available for on-demand viewing starting September 29:

Abstract Title Session Details Oral presentation #126 Magnitude and Dynamics of the T-Cell Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination

Presenting Author: Thomas M. Snyder, PhD Session O-26 – New Insights into Microbial Pathogenesis Oral presentation #144 Clinical Validation and Performance of a Novel T-Cell Immunosequencing Assay to Identify Past SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Presenting Author: Sudeb C. Dalai, MD, PhD Session O-30 – Research in COVID-19 Diagnostics

Full abstracts can be found on the IDWeek website at https://www.idweek.org.

About T Detect™

T-Detect™ is a highly sensitive and specific diagnostic test under development for multiple diseases, translating the natural diagnostic capability of T cells into clinical practice. In 2018, Adaptive and Microsoft partnered to build a map of the immune system called the TCR-Antigen Map. This approach uses immunosequencing, proprietary computational modeling, and machine learning to map T-cell receptor sequences to disease-associated antigens for infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders and cancer. From a simple blood draw, T-Detect will leverage the map to provide an immunostatus for an individual, enabling early disease diagnosis, disease monitoring, and critical insights into immunity. T-Detect COVID is the first clinical test launched from this collaboration and the first commercially available T-cell test designed to detect recent or prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. T-Detect COVID is not FDA-cleared or approved, it has received an EUA from the FDA and is available for prescription use only.

About Adaptive

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Beth Keshishian

917-912-7195

[email protected]

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS:

Karina Calzadilla

201-396-1687