Adasina Social Justice ETF “JSTC” Crosses One Year Milestone as the Firm Measures Overall Investment-Driven Impact

With $82MM in assets, JSTC tracks Adasina’s proprietary Index and methodology to support the advancement of racial, gender, economic, and climate justice.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”), an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements, today announced the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, ticker: JSTC, has reached $82MM in assets in its first year. The growth of the fund reflects investor support of Adasina’s visionary approach, which harnesses the power of public markets to instill widespread, meaningful change for people and the planet.

Adasina’s JSTC is the first to follow a data-driven set of investment standards – known as the Adasina Social Justice Investment Criteria – created by working closely with social justice movements to identify the issues most directly affecting their communities.

The Criteria also inform Adasina’s impact data sets, which are publicized through strategic investor campaigns that aim to influence companies and governments to change harmful practices that contribute to systemic injustice. For example, in 2021 Adasina updated its Racial Justice Impact Data Set to include publicly-traded companies that own prison bonds, resulting in 20 companies closing their stocks and/or debt positions in GEO Group and/or CoreCivic entirely, with nine specifically dropping debt (as of 9/2/21). This includes major holders such as Morningstar, Apollo, and Anthem. In addition, Barclays rescinded its role as the lead underwriter of a municipal-bond sale set to build prisons for CoreCivic, Inc.

“We are so inspired by the outpouring of support and involvement from those in our investment community who recognize the immense impact that JSTC and our investor campaigns can have as a vehicle for social justice,” said Rachel Robasciotti, Founder and CEO of Adasina. “Real change does not happen in silos – just as social justice issues are intersectional, so are the many levers we use to mobilize investors. This is just the beginning of the continued impact we hope to make next year and beyond.”

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (Ticker: JSTC) is a highly diversified, global, all-cap fund designed to be a core strategy for investors with social justice values and composed of common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. Index constituents include large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.

To learn more about the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, visit www.adasinaetf.com.

ABOUT ADASINA

Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”) is an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements for the benefit of people and our planet. Adasina uses four interlocking levers to enact large-scale, systemic change: People, Investments, Campaigns, and Education.

We believe that community-sourced impact data should set the standards for how publicly traded companies participate in racial, gender, economic, and climate justice. With Adasina, investors can seek both financial and social returns that are accountable to the well-being of the people and planet they impact.

We are majority-owned and operated by women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Adasina is headquartered in San Francisco and maintains client relationships throughout the United States. For more information visit www.adasina.com.

Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (415) 986-5500 or visiting www.adasinaetf.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and the fund’s holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. The Fund has a limited number of financial institutions that are authorized to purchase and redeem shares directly from the Fund; and there may be a limited number of market makers or other liquidity providers in the marketplace.

Foreign and emerging market investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Applying climate, economic, gender, racial, and movement aligned justice domain criteria to the Fund’s investment selection process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-financial reasons and therefore, the Fund may underperform the broader equity market or other funds that do not utilize similar criteria when selecting investments. Adasina is a newly registered investment advisor and has no long-term track record that an investor may judge. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Shares of the Fund are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

