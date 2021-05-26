Adasina’s Social Justice ETF “JSTC” Crosses Six-Month Milestone with Over $50M in Assets

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSE: JSTC) seeks to track the firm’s proprietary Index and methodology to support the advancement of racial, gender, economic, and climate justice.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”), an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements, today announced that the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, ticker:JSTC, has reached $52M in assets since its launch in December 2020. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) is accessible through Adasina Social Capital and most investment platforms.

Adasina’s ETF is the first to follow a data-driven set of investment standards – known as the Adasina Social Justice Investment Criteria – created by working closely with social justice movements to identify the issues most directly affecting their communities. The fund places a particular focus on the advancement of racial, gender, economic, and climate justice.

The ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to track the Adasina Social Justice Index (index ticker: JUSTICE), which is screened using both the Social Justice Investment Criteria and traditional ESG metrics. The Index includes a global universe of public companies whose practices are in alignment with social justice values.

“We’re extremely humbled and encouraged by the response we have received so far from the investment and social justice communities,” said Rachel Robasciotti, Founder and CEO of Adasina. “We launched this ETF to give everyone the opportunity to invest in line with their social justice values and direct their assets toward the issues most critical to long-term, systemic change. We’re already seeing significant assets coming in, and now we are eager to reach more investors.”

The Adasina ETF is one part of a comprehensive investment strategy that aims to mobilize investors through campaigns and education around the specific social justice issues Adasina works to advance. This approach aims to create incentives for companies and governments to change their harmful practices and make positive, systemic change for people and the planet.

Since the ETF’s launch in December, in collaboration with social justice movements and industry leaders, Adasina has made a significant impact on critical issues, including ending the subminimum wage, forced arbitration for sexual harassment, and private prison funding.

Adasina’s investment criteria is sourced primarily from these social justice movements and, therefore, may also provide unique risk management benefits.

“Because we use data and metrics sourced directly from social justice movements, we believe investors in the Adasina ETF have an inherent first-mover advantage when responding to political and social indicators,” said Maya Philipson, Chief Operations Officer of Adasina. “In addition to the possible financial benefits of this approach, they may also have a risk advantage by aligning their assets with companies that are on the forefront of widespread systemic change.”

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF is a highly diversified, global, all-cap fund designed to be a core strategy for investors with social justice values and composed of common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. Index constituents include large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.

To learn more about the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, visit www.adasinaetf.com.

ABOUT ADASINA

Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina”) is an investment and financial activism firm that serves as a critical bridge between financial markets and social justice movements for the benefit of people and our planet. Adasina uses four interlocking levers to enact large-scale, systemic change: People, Investments, Campaigns, and Education.

We believe that community-sourced impact data should set the standards for how publicly traded companies participate in racial, gender, economic, and climate justice. With Adasina, investors can seek both financial and social returns that are accountable to the well-being of the people and planet they impact.

Adasina Social Capital is the sister company of Robasciotti & Philipson, a registered investment advisory firm with over 15 years of experience creating social justice portfolios for clients. We are majority-owned and operated by women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are headquartered in San Francisco and maintain client relationships throughout the United States. For more information visit www.adasina.com.

Disclosures:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (415) 986-5500 or visiting www.adasinaetf.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and the fund’s holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. The Fund has a limited number of financial institutions that are authorized to purchase and redeem shares directly from the Fund;and there may be a limited number of market makers or other liquidity providers in the marketplace.

Foreign and emerging market investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Applying climate, economic, gender, racial, and movement-aligned justice domain criteria to the Fund’s investment selection process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-financial reasons and therefore, the Fund may underperform the broader equity market or other funds that do not utilize similar criteria when selecting investments. Adasina is a newly registered investment advisor and has no long-term track record that an investor may judge. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Shares of the Fund are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

