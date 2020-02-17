Breaking News
Add Beef for a Trendy Twist on Sushi

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) Tantalizing taste buds with the latest in trendy foods can be a fun way to bring the whole family to the table for meals together. Combining familiar flavors with a new preparation method, for example, is one way to add flair to dinners at home.

An innovative sushi-style concept, “beefshi” features convenient beef products like pastrami, roast beef, summer sausage, hot dogs, corned beef or bologna prepared in rolls with rice and vegetables. Because recipes like Reuben Roll and Taco Maki can be enjoyed individually as appetizers or grouped together for a full meal, these dishes can provide a variety of solutions from entertaining a crowd to simply feeding your family.

Taco Maki
Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff
Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:
1 cup water
1/4 cup rice vinegar

Maki:
2 sheets nori
4 cups sushi rice
4 ounces finely shredded spicy beef jerky
16 cilantro sprigs
1/2  cup slivered radishes

64 tortilla strips
queso fresco crumbles
pico de gallo

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar.

To make maki: Lay sushi mat on clean surface. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Place one nori sheet on mat, shiny-side down. Spread 2 cups rice across nori, leaving 1 inch empty at farthest end.

Lay 2 ounces jerky, 8 cilantro sprigs and 1/4 cup radishes crosswise along rice, covering half the surface closest to you.

Securing jerky, cilantro and radishes with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until edge of nori meets rice on opposite side. Press firmly on roll.

Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape roll. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat and set roll aside.

Repeat to make second roll.

Use thin, sharp knife to cut each roll into eight slices. Arrange on sushi platter. Stand four tortilla strips upright in center of each roll then sprinkle with queso fresco. Serve with pico de gallo.

Reuben Roll
Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff
Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:
1 cup water
1/4  cup rice vinegar

Rolls:
12 thin slices pastrami
3 cups sushi rice
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
2  sheets nori
4  thin slices Swiss cheese, cut into slivers
1 1/4 cups sauerkraut, rinsed, drained and squeezed dry

Russian dressing

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar.

To make rolls: Lay sushi mat on clean surface and cover with plastic wrap. Lay six slices pastrami on mat lengthwise. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Spread 1 1/2 cups rice across pastrami, leaving 1 inch empty at farthest end. Sprinkle rice with caraway seeds. Turn nori over so rice side is down.

Cover half the pastrami crosswise with two slices cheese and half the sauerkraut.

Securing meat and cheese with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until edge of nori meets rice on opposite side. Press firmly on roll.

Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat and set roll aside.

Repeat to make second roll.

Use thin, sharp knife to cut each roll into eight slices. Arrange on sushi platter and serve with Russian dressing.

