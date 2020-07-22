Addiction Labs Offers COVID-19 Testing to the Community and On-site at Middle Tennessee Businesses and Organizations

Breaking News
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Addiction Labs, a premium toxicology lab, is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee by offering community testing with turnaround times between 24 hours and the end of the next day. Businesses, hospitals, schools and other organizations can also request to have testing conducted on-site at their facilities.

Addiction Labs’ COVID-19 testing is FDA-approved and has a 99% accuracy rate, which is higher than most standard tests. Licensed medical personnel, under the supervision of a physician, collect the samples. The results show whether a person has a current, active COVID-19 viral infection. The test is offered to adults and children at least one year of age with parental consent.

To schedule a testing appointment, visit the lab’s online scheduler. Tests are conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Addiction Labs, located at 500 Wilson Pike Circle #320. For questions about the process or for on-site testing inquiries, contact [email protected]

“As we continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases in Middle Tennessee, it’s important everyone has convenient access to quality testing,” said Dr. Mark Calarco, Lab CEO. “At Addiction Labs, we go beyond the standard testing protocols. Our test looks at three gene targets where other tests may only look at one gene target. This means fewer false negatives, which can reduce the spread of the virus by someone who believes they don’t have it.”

For business and organizations, on-site testing is also available with a minimum of 20 participants. These entities can include: 

  • Churches or places of worship
  • Apartment complexes
  • HOAs
  • Medical providers
  • Schools
  • Sports leagues
  • Gyms

Anyone tested is required to wear a face mask and bring a copy of their insurance card and photo ID. Currently, there is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing with a doctor’s order. Individuals should verify coverage with their insurance providers. For those without insurance, the lab will utilize a government-provided portal to cover the cost of testing.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Addiction Labs
Addiction Labs is a premium toxicology owned by American Addiction Centers (AAC). AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org.

Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
615-587-7728

