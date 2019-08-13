Breaking News
Home / Top News / Addiction Policy Forum & Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) Partner on Project to Advance Prevention

Addiction Policy Forum & Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) Partner on Project to Advance Prevention

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Three-part animated series empowers individuals and communities to prevent adolescent substance use and addiction

Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninety percent of adults with a substance use disorder started using alcohol or drugs before the age of 18. As communities across the nation work to improve their response to addiction, the importance of prevention is guiding much-needed changes in policy and practice. Today, national nonprofits Addiction Policy Forum and Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) launched What is Prevention? a video series that explain the key components of evidence-based prevention. The three-part series is a free resource and seeks to empower individuals and communities to take action to prevent adolescent substance use. 

Of the partnership and collaboration, Addiction Policy Forum founder Jessica Hulsey Nickel said, “Preventing substance use disorders is critical, but most people don’t understand what prevention looks like in action. This collaboration seeks to empower everyone to play a role— at home, at school, and throughout our communities.” 

The videos were developed over the course of a year with feedback from expert researchers and target audiences. The series focuses on the science of brain development and includes an overview of evidence-based prevention, a video about the role of genetics in addiction, and a video about environmental factors that can decrease communities overall risk of adolescent substance use and addiction. 

“CADCA’s commitment to creating and maintaining safe, healthy and drug-free communities is driven by providing community coalitions with prevention strategies, tools and resources,” said CADCA Chairman and CEO, General Arthur T. Dean.  “This video series on prevention, created through our partnership with the Addiction Policy Forum, is a critical tool for coalitions and will have a wide-reaching impact.”

For more information on this video series visit https://www.addictionpolicy.org/what-is-prevention/.

###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state. 

For more information, visit: https://www.addictionpolicy.org 

About CADCA

The mission of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) is to strengthen the capacity of community coalitions to create and maintain safe, healthy and drug-free communities globally.  This is accomplished by providing technical assistance and training, public policy advocacy, media strategies and marketing programs, training and special events. 

For more information, visit: https://www.cadca.org/

CONTACT: Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.