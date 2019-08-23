Breaking News
Home / Top News / Addiction Policy Forum Launches Overdose Awareness Toolkit in Collaboration with University of Waterloo

Addiction Policy Forum Launches Overdose Awareness Toolkit in Collaboration with University of Waterloo

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Overdose Awareness Toolkit comes ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st

Washington, DC, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Addiction Policy Forum released a comprehensive Overdose Awareness Toolkit in collaboration with the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy (Ontario, Canada). This toolkit comes ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 70,237 people died of drug overdoses in 2017, of which more than 47,000 involved opioids. The Overdose Awareness Toolkit includes training videos on how to recognize and respond to an overdose, information about how to administer naloxone, harm reduction education, resources and further reading.

“Learning how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose can help save a life,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, president of Addiction Policy Forum. “We are proud to collaborate with the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy on this initiative, and we encourage everyone to share these life-saving resources with their communities and loved ones.”

The University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy is an international leader in the harm reduction field and has produced overdose reversal training materials in several languages, as well as content about opioids for chronic pain and cannabis.

“It’s been great to share our resources as the opioid crisis continues to grow,” said Dr. Kelly Grindrod, Associate Professor at University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy. “We need as many people as possible to know about naloxone.”

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses by binding to the same brain receptors that opioids do and temporarily pushing out the opioids that are causing the overdose.

To find naloxone near you, call the Addiction Resource Center: 1-833-301-HELP (4357).

Learn more about the Overdose Awareness Toolkit at www.addictionpolicy.org/overdose-awareness

###

About Addiction Policy Forum
Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with resources and services in every state.

For more information on the Addiction Policy Forum, please visit: www.addictionpolicy.org.   

About University of Waterloo
University of Waterloo is Canada’s top innovation university. With more than 36,000 students we are home to the world’s largest co-operative education system of its kind. Our unmatched entrepreneurial culture, combined with an intensive focus on research, powers one of the top innovation hubs in the world. 

Find out more at https://uwaterloo.ca/

CONTACT: Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.