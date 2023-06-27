There has been a significant increase in global research and development efforts aimed at advancing technology in addiction treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse. This has led to the development of data platforms in rehabilitation centers, enabling more effective and personalized treatment plans for individuals.

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The global addiction rehab facilities market had a market value of USD 15.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach approximately USD 31.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the period from 2023 to 2032.

Rehabilitation is a method with various protocols to effectively treat the person who is addicted to some material. Moreover, a person may have harsh health issues influenced by various reasons. Thus, rehab centers are aiding in finding several progressive ways to help in getting out of the addiction. Moreover, increasing the usage of liquor, drugs, and various other addicting things that are dangerous to humans which is helpful to raise the market growth all over the globe.

Key Takeaway:

By treatment type, the tobacco/nicotine addiction segment is anticipated to remain lucrative in the forecast period, with a market share of 60%.

is anticipated to remain lucrative in the forecast period, with a Treatment and rehabilitation program centers will be lucrative in the market in 2022, with a market share of 32%, and are anticipated to be dominant in the forecast period.

will be lucrative in the market in 2022, with a and are anticipated to be dominant in the forecast period. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment lucrative in the market in 2022 with a market share of 43% and are anticipated to dominate in the forecast period.

lucrative in the market in 2022 with a and are anticipated to dominate in the forecast period. North America is the most lucrative market, with the largest revenue share of nearly 47% in 2022.

is the most lucrative market, with the Europe region acquired the market share with the second highest revenue share of 22%.

acquired the market share with the By region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate in the market share from 2023 to 2032.

Rehab centers develop as customer demand, increasing government authority’s investment to check addiction, R&D of research centers, and rising dangerous habits of several individuals will raise the global addiction rehab facilities market across the globe. Moreover, 54% of people with an addiction age are under 18, which is very harmful to society. Thus, addiction rehab facilities demand is rising at a large rate across the world.

Factors affecting the growth of the addiction rehab facilities industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the addiction rehab facilities industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing addiction rehab centers: Hybrid workspace model has helped to raise the flexibility and productivity of the working employee, further boosting the market share

Hybrid workspace model has helped to raise the flexibility and productivity of the working employee, further boosting the market share Various drug awareness initiatives: Government authority’s initiatives to monitor chronic disorder drug substance use in several individuals that are dangerous to the human body.

Government authority’s initiatives to monitor chronic disorder drug substance use in several individuals that are dangerous to the human body. Increasing research and development: Increasing research and development for technology advancements all over the globe that focuses on addiction treatment of substance for individuals.

Increasing research and development for technology advancements all over the globe that focuses on addiction treatment of substance for individuals. Advanced rehab centers’ information platforms: Developed rehab centers’ data platforms to make a largely useful plan for the individuals’ treatment.

Top Trends in Global Addiction Rehab Facilities Market

There are various less dangerous and no tobacco cigarettes like E-cigarettes are formed. Moreover, they are still dangerous but lower compared to their counterparts. Thus, its need is rising. Technology-driven addiction rehab is rising, like residential rehab centers, which helps to raise market growth.

Market Growth

Economic factors, such as increasing addiction rehab centers, drug awareness initiatives, research and development, and advanced rehab centers’ information platforms, are expected to increase market growth during the forecast period. Thus, these types of factors will boost the market growth of the global addiction rehab facilities market.

Regional Analysis

Global addiction rehab facilities market-based region segregated into MEA, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The North American market share has dominated the market share of 47% in 2022 and will likely grow at a high CAGR rate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the rising utilization of various harmful substances and various government investments & drives for addiction rehab centers significantly in America country. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region will likely increase at a large CAGR rate in the forecast period. Owing to the rise in medical tourism owing to negligible treatment cost, rising use of several harmful substances such as tobacco & cigarette, increasing several therapy centers, and steady government efforts for various initiatives by countries such as India and China. Europe has the second largest market share, 23% globally. Owing to the high acceptance rate of alcohol usage and tobacco usage.

Competitive Landscape

The top main players with significant market presence are using strategies such as collaborations, expansion, mergers, and acquisitions that are expected to raise the competition of competitors. These strategies are aiding in increasing its quality and reach in the market. Cloud-based data platform services can be utilized for data storage and access gain from any place that further advanced the hybrid work industry’s reach.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 15.6 billion Market Size (2032) USD 31.3 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.4% North America Revenue Share 47% Europe Revenue Share 22% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Drug awareness initiatives and rehab centers for addiction are heavily aiding the global addiction rehab facilities market growth. Moreover, awareness programs and their attached programs are the main points that aid the increase in the market growth of the global addiction rehab facilities market. Furthermore, government authority’s initiatives to verify chronic disorder drug substance usage in several individuals are dangerous to the human body. Furthermore, drug addiction-free programs helped by the government aid market growth globally. Thus, these initiative types are aiding to boost awareness in the several individuals that aided the global market growth.

Market Restraints

Need of rising demand to find new problem answers to improve the quality of addiction treatment all over the globe. Thus, research and development demand and treating addiction patients are working simultaneously to obtain the goals.

Market Opportunities

Rising research and development for technology advancements all over the globe focuses on addiction cures of substances for several individuals. Furthermore, several research connected to various problems has developed at high speed. Thus, several investments in discovering new ideas to treat addiction in rehab are also rising. Furthermore, research and development are crucial to detect highly effective methods to treat addiction. Moreover, there are several treatment plans though finding the result of the patient’s improvement is difficult. Thus, advanced data analysis can enhance the market during the forecast period. Moreover, it aids in obtaining real-time data following analysis to ease the treatment process. Furthermore, such advanced rehab centers’ data platforms created a mainly functional plan for the individuals’ treatment.

Report Segmentation of the Global Addiction Rehab Facilities Market

Treatment Type Insight

Based on treatment type, the tobacco/nicotine addiction segment is the most dominant in the global addiction rehab facilities market, with a market share of 60% all over the globe. Owing to their accessibility and recognized danger through risk awareness have waked up several patients. The market for addiction rehab facilities is based on treatment types segregated into tobacco/nicotine addiction, opioid addiction, alcohol addiction, and other substance addiction. The alcohol addiction treatment segment, with a market share of 25%, is anticipated to increase during the forecast period with a large CAGR. Owing to health and society’s negative effect and rising alcohol use awareness.

Treatment Centers Insight

Based on treatment centers, the rehabilitation program centers segment is anticipated to be the most dominant segment in the global addiction rehab facilities market, with a market share of 32% and expected to rise in the forecast period. Owing to several restoration programs that aid to enhance and get their previous life and blend with society. The addiction rehab facilities market is based on treatment centers segregated into residential centers, rehabilitation centers, inpatient centers, and others treatment centers. Moreover, there is a 12 steps Program in which the drug recovery organizations aid victims who are addicted before having remedial activities and many other things. Furthermore, residential centers are expected to rise with a high CAGR rate in the forecast period. Owing to the choice of the family to cure a patient that has high addiction.

Distribution Channel Insight

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to be the most dominant segment in the addiction to rehab facilities market, with the highest market share of 28%. Owing to the choice of purchasing medication with several dose levels to stop the substance desire that is harmful to the body. The addiction rehab facilities market is based on distribution channels segregated into medical stores, hospitals, pharmacies, and other distribution channels. There are various medicines types that are present in the market that might be prescribed or not. The medical store segment is anticipated to increase at the largest CAGR in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Owing to its accessibility of drug addiction, stoppage medicines.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Treatment Type

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction

Opioid Addiction

Alcohol Addiction

Other Substances Addiction

Based on Treatment Centers

Residential Centers

Rehabilitation centers

Inpatient Centers

Others Treatment Centers

Based on Distribution Channel

Medical Stores

Hospitals Pharmacies

Others Distribution Channel

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Top 10+ Key Players

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Recent Development of the Global Addiction Rehab Facilities Market

In Jul 2022, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that FDA passed their start phase 1 study for a 6-month formulation of nalmefene which is an opioid antagonist that stops relapse of detoxification in adults.

In Jun 2021 – AELIS FARMA that is a biotechnology organization that utilized in the cerebrum problem ailment, publicized that crucial cooperation and priority of concurrent to INDIVIOR PLC that show the severe results of weed usage problems (CUD), inclusive of marijuana prompted psychosis (CIP).

In Jun 2021 – Terveystalo Healthcare acquired 72 % of market shares in Feelgood Svenska AB with a valuation of SEK 5.7/share.

