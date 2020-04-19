AddictionCentersDirectory.com A New Online Resource For Substance Abuse Addiction and Treatment Centers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Addiction Centers Directory, based in San Diego, has announced the launch of a new substance abuse informational website. AddictionCentersDirectory.com is a free online resource for those suffering from substance abuse addiction, and that may be looking for inpatient or outpatient treatment rehabilitation.

The Addiction Centers Directory provides you with hundreds of addiction treatment facilities nationwide, and you can search by city or state to locate what alcohol and drug rehab centers may be near you or your desired location. The directory also provides a full list of backgrounds on the different types of addictions.

The website provides a list of rehab centers that offer various treatment programs such as:

  • Inpatient Drug Rehab
  • Alcohol Detox Centers
  • Outpatient Programs
  • Residential Treatment
  • Holistic Treatment ( Ibogaine Treatment in Mexico )
  • Luxury Rehab Centers
  • Sober Living Houses

If you are concerned about a friend or family member but don’t know what to do or where to go, this new addiction resource and treatment center directory is a great place to start. The site will help you see the signs of addiction and help you get them enrolled in a fast-acting treatment plan through one of the rehab centers.

If you or your loved one are ready to give up an addiction, then it is essential to get the right type of treatment. With the help of others, it is easier to fight substance abuse addiction and get through the first steps of treatment.

About AddictionCentersDirectory.com

AddictionCentersDirectory.com website is designed to help people in search of a drug rehab or addiction treatment services in their area. All services are free, and cost the visitor nothing. We only wish to be helpful. If you or a loved one are suffering from an addiction, we want to help.

Media Contact: David McVey
Company: Addiction Centers Directory
Phone: 1-833-324-0298
Address: 4231 Balboa Avenue #1125
 San Diego, CA 92117
Website: https://addictioncentersdirectory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e1b5b8e-02bc-4ea5-8900-976b0afcd438

