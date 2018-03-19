Additional gold sales reported from Santa Elena project

Breaking News
CABORCA, Mexico, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG)(“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced that its partner at the Santa Elena project has reported the sale of gold bearing activated carbon as a result of ongoing operations.   Mexus’ JV partner, MarMar Holdings, netted $26,841 from the sale of this material to a local broker.   

CEO Paul Thompson added, “It is great to see MarMar increasing the amount of gold being produced.  Our shareholders should keep in mind that the amount produced was greater than what was netted due to the discount taken by the broker.   MarMar will begin refining its own material which will eliminate the need for this broker.  In addition, the mine engineer at the Santa Elena is pleased with the progress and expects a substantial increase in production moving forward.”

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. Mexus recently joint ventured its flagship property with MarMar holdings of Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. The mine is producing gold.  The company is also a partner with MarMar holdings at the San Felix mine in Northern Mexico.  This 26,000 + acre property is ready for production which is planned for 2018.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.  The company is currently moving equipment to property and will begin mining shortly. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company’s future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company’s partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Inquiries – Paul Dent, 425-478-4908 [email protected]

