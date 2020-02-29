Additional U.S. coronavirus cases are ‘likely,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump said additional coronavirus cases in the United States were “likely” but that the country was prepared for any circumstance, at a news conference on Saturday after reports of the first U.S. patient death from the virus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia, Turkey set to discuss Syria conflict: Kremlin - February 29, 2020
- U.S. officials announce new travel restrictions due to coronavirus - February 29, 2020
- A baby for Downing Street: British PM Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting first child - February 29, 2020