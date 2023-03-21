Geoffrey Doyle appointed Chief Investment Officer of Zeda, Inc. Geoffrey Doyle appointed Chief Investment Officer of Zeda, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEDA, Inc. (formerly PrinterPrezz, Inc.), a global leader in advanced 3D manufacturing and nanotechnology solutions for the medical, space, defense, and aerospace industries, appointed Geoffrey Doyle as Chief Investment Officer; he previously served as a founding advisor to the company. In this role, Geoffrey will be a critical driver of the company’s international expansion plans and investment strategies.

Geoffrey has extensive experience helping founders execute more effectively and create value for their investors. He has held senior roles at companies including FIT AG US and Netfabb US as President, and Jabil, Inc., where he was the primary driver of their metal additive manufacturing strategy across all divisions. Geoffrey joined Zeda from Uniformity Labs, an engineered metal materials company. He moved from a Founding Advisor to an operational role as Vice President of Business Development, supporting its growth after completing its $38 million Series B financing. He was also instrumental in the partnership between Zeda (formerly PrinterPrezz) and Uniformity, formed in 2021. He will continue to work closely with Uniformity Lab’s leadership in an active advisory capacity.

“I am excited to join Zeda full-time and to deploy additive manufacturing capabilities and business strategies into traditional manufacturing and product companies in highly regulated and high-value industries. Zeda is not only at the forefront of bringing life-changing medical device advancements to those who need them the most worldwide but also has exceptional manufacturing capabilities acquired from Vertex Manufacturing in the aerospace and defense industries. I have always believed there are significant opportunities to combine additive manufacturing and semiconductor technologies to reduce costs and improve outcomes. I have worked with the incredibly talented and visionary Zeda founders. I’m excited to be part of the Zeda operational team to drive its mission further and accelerate its growth trajectory.t,” said Doyle.

“Geoffrey has a unique combination of additive manufacturing knowledge and an engineering mindset with years of experience in the venture space for both fast-paced startups and large international companies. His skill set will be instrumental for Zeda’s long-term growth prospects,” said CEO Shri Shetty.

About Zeda, Inc.

Zeda (formerly PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing) is a leading technology solutions company. Our objective is to better lives by investing in cutting-edge technologies, innovative companies, and groundbreaking ideas. Our foundation combines expertise from diverse industries, including AM, nanotech, precision manufacturing, and incubating new ideas. Servicing highly regulated industries such as medical, space, defense, and aerospace, Zeda’s mission is to build it all better together.

