Address Persistent Threats Faster: Huntress introduces Assisted Remediation

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntress Labs , a provider of managed breach detection for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), SMBs and enterprises, today announced Assisted Remediation , a new product feature that automates execution of targeted remediation actions. Assisted Remediation enables the Huntress agent to automatically perform remediation recommendations that previously required manual response by an IT administrator.

“Huntress has enabled my team to respond quickly to advanced persistent threats,” said Ethan Tancredi, President at MySherpa. “One of the incredible benefits of Huntress is that they provide step-by-step remediation actions so that we know how to get rid of the malware. Now, with Assisted Remediation, they are enabling my team to resolve incidents even faster, without interrupting an end user or logging into a workstation. Huntress understands that providing ways to make MSPs more efficient is critical, especially in this age where our clients are facing constant threats.”

Huntress Labs offers a true threat hunting service for finding and detecting persistent threats that have evaded traditional security tools such as firewalls and antivirus. Based on the founders’ NSA experience in Cyber Operations, they developed a proven, persistent threat detection service by focusing on established footholds in a company’s IT environment.

With Huntress, partners receive individualized tickets for each targeted host that provide the exact steps required to eliminate discovered threats on compromised machines. Previously, a technician would need to coordinate remote access to the machine and manually execute all actions recommended by Huntress. Now, with Assisted Remediation, Huntress partners have the ability to approve these recommendations directly from the ticket, directing the Huntress agent to automatically execute all but the most complex remediation actions.

Features and benefits of Assisted Remediation include:

Simplified remediation for faster recovery

Elimination of potential errors caused by manual workflows

Reduced Mean Time To Respond (MTTR) for persistent threats

“We believe hackers should have to earn their access into the networks they attack,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress Labs. “Our easy to follow remediation recommendations make our partners more effective at eradicating these threats. We’re taking it a step further with the release of Assisted Remediation by arming our partners with the ability to combat hackers with the single click of a button.”

Assisted Remediation will be available for beta testing starting October 31st.

Huntress Labs will be exhibiting at IT Nation Connect conference in Orlando, FL from October 30th to November 1st. Stop by booth 610/612 to learn more about our managed breach detection service.

About Huntress Labs

Huntress Labs is a leading provider of advanced threat detection and actionable cybersecurity intelligence for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs), and enterprises. Huntress has pioneered an effective and cost friendly method to protect at a layer that is often overlooked — footholds that are indicative of malicious activity on customer endpoints. By providing expert analysis and actionable insights based on investigation into those activities, Huntress enables corporate IT teams to quickly resolve incidents.

