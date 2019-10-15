Addus HomeCare Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Frisco, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of comprehensive home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 4, 2019, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Dirk Allison, President and CEO, and Brian Poff, CFO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 4084731. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on November 19, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537‑3406) and entering pass code 4084731.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus
Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus’ consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus’ payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 42,000 consumers through 186 locations across 26 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com

CONTACT: Contacts:  
Brian W. Poff
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Addus HomeCare Corporation
(469) 535-8200
[email protected]

Dru Anderson
Corporate Communications, Inc.
(615) 324-7346
[email protected]
