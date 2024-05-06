Paid down $40 million of debt in the first quarter and nearly $200 million since separation

Generated over $67 million in cash from operations in the first quarter

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“The results of our first quarter demonstrate the strength of our business model and continued execution as we generated over $67 million in cash from operations,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “Our first quarter was very active as we closed deals with ten customers across a diverse mix of end markets and geographies. We further expanded our patent portfolios both through strategic acquisitions and R&D investments focused on emerging trends such as generative AI and the challenges of Moore’s Law facing the semiconductor industry. Additionally, we remain on-track to achieving our strategic objectives for the year as we made significant progress on key customer engagements in markets that will drive future growth, including in OTT, adjacent media markets, and in our semiconductor business.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $83.4 million as compared to $86.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.25

GAAP net income was $0.9 million and adjusted EBITDA was $50.0 million

Cash flows from operations was $67.2 million

Paid down $40.1 million on our term loan

Business Highlights

Signed 10 agreements with a broad mix of customers in Pay-TV, OTT, semiconductor and consumer electronics in the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea

Paramount, a leading multi-brand OTT provider, signed a multi-year renewal for access to our media portfolio

Altimedia, a user experience (UX) platform provider in South Korea, signed a multi-year renewal for access to our media portfolio

Magenta Telekom, a new Pay-TV customer in Austria, signed a long-term agreement for access to our media portfolio

Astound Broadband, a new Pay-TV and broadband customer in the United States, signed a long-term agreement for access to our media portfolio

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the Company made $40.1 million in principal payments towards its term loan, bringing the outstanding balance to $561.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

On March 26, 2024, the Company distributed $5.4 million to stockholders of record on March 12, 2024, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

On April 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on June 18, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 28, 2024.

Financial Outlook

The Company reiterates its full year 2024 outlook as follows:

Category

(in millions, except for tax rate) 2024

GAAP Outlook 2024

Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $380.0 − 420.0 $380.0 − 420.0 Operating expenses(1) $254.0 − 268.0 $150.0 − 160.0 Interest expense $54.0 − 57.0 $54.0 − 57.0 Other income $5.0 − 6.0 $5.0 − 6.0 Tax rate 15% − 30% 23% Net income(2) $65.4 − 70.7 $139.4 − 160.9 Adjusted EBITDA(2) N/A $232.5 − 262.5 Diluted shares outstanding 114.0 − 115.0 114.0 − 115.0

(1) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses

(2) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, May 6, 2024. To access the call in the U.S., please dial +1 (888) 660-6411, and for international callers, dial +1 (929) 203-0849. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the live call and the replay at Q1 2024 Earnings Call Webcast .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; the Company’s ability to enter into new and renewal license agreements with customers on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the Company’s ability to grow and expand its patent portfolios; changes in technology and development of new technology in the industries in which in which the Company operates; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unforeseen liabilities and expenses; risks associated with the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of, and its ability to recognize the anticipated tax treatment of, the spin-off of its product business; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters and future outbreaks or pandemics, each of which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Company’s business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

Causes of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives on the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and are helpful to provide investors with an understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

– Tables Follow –

SOURCE: ADEIA INC.

ADEA

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Revenue $ 83,405 $ 117,307 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,925 13,011 Selling, general and administrative 24,029 22,862 Amortization expense 23,157 23,689 Litigation expense 2,930 2,622 Total operating expenses 64,041 62,184 Operating income 19,364 55,123 Interest expense (14,175 ) (15,938 ) Other income and expense, net 1,400 1,620 Income before income taxes 6,589 40,805 Provision for income taxes 5,690 11,784 Net income $ 899 $ 29,021 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 107,765 105,585 Diluted 112,977 113,447

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,024 $ 54,560 Marketable securities 30,963 29,012 Accounts receivable, net 26,842 39,651 Unbilled contracts receivable 82,267 74,919 Other current assets 8,025 7,700 Total current assets 206,121 205,842 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 65,100 73,843 Property and equipment, net 6,784 6,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,425 9,484 Intangible assets, net 330,991 347,172 Goodwill 313,660 313,660 Long-term income tax receivable 116,359 120,338 Other long-term assets 30,900 28,246 Total assets $ 1,079,340 $ 1,105,556 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,855 $ 9,623 Accrued liabilities 13,842 19,138 Current portion of long-term debt, net 36,926 66,145 Deferred revenue 36,981 7,132 Total current liabilities 92,604 102,038 Deferred revenue, less current portion 16,535 17,672 Long-term debt, net 509,406 519,550 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 9,693 9,730 Long-term income tax payable 82,167 81,834 Other long-term liabilities 18,984 18,110 Total liabilities 729,389 748,934 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 122 121 Additional paid-in capital 635,552 635,331 Treasury stock at cost (230,226 ) (222,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71 ) (8 ) Accumulated deficit (55,426 ) (56,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity 349,951 356,622 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,079,340 $ 1,105,556

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 899 $ 29,021 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 520 384 Amortization of intangible assets 23,157 23,689 Stock-based compensation expense 5,145 3,640 Deferred income tax (3,048 ) 2,373 Amortization of debt issuance costs 762 1,170 Other (298 ) 600 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,812 20,951 Unbilled contracts receivable 1,395 (27,612 ) Other assets 4,107 4,592 Accounts payable (2,808 ) (4,468 ) Accrued and other liabilities (4,126 ) (1,821 ) Deferred revenue 28,712 10,833 Net cash from operating activities 67,229 63,352 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (793 ) (390 ) Purchases of intangible assets (8,476 ) — Purchases of short-term investments (11,169 ) — Proceeds from maturities of investments 9,450 — Net cash from investing activities (10,988 ) (390 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (5,420 ) (5,314 ) Repayment of debt (40,125 ) (83,625 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options 497 411 Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards (7,729 ) (6,560 ) Net cash from financing activities (52,777 ) (95,088 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,464 (32,126 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54,560 114,555 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,024 $ 82,429

ADEIA INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Net income Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 GAAP net income $ 899 $ 29,021 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 809 594 Selling, general and administrative 4,336 3,046 Amortization expense 23,157 23,689 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 1,824 3,002 Total operating expenses adjustments 30,126 30,331 Other income and expense, net — (302 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (2,754 ) (4,508 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 28,271 $ 54,542 Diluted income per share Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.26 Adjustments to GAAP diluted income per share: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 0.01 0.00 Selling, general and administrative 0.04 0.03 Amortization expense 0.20 0.21 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 0.01 0.02 Total operating expenses adjustments 0.26 0.26 Other income and expense, net 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.48

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including fees for financial advisory and other professional services, and expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

(2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

ADEIA INC.

GAAP NET INCOME TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 GAAP net income $ 899 $ 29,021 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 809 594 Selling, general and administrative 4,336 3,046 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 1,824 3,002 Amortization expense 23,157 23,689 Depreciation expense 520 384 Interest expense 14,175 15,938 Other income and expense, net (1,400 ) (1,620 ) Provision for income taxes 5,690 11,784 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,010 $ 85,838

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON OPERATING EXPENSES

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High GAAP operating expenses $ 254.0 $ 268.0 Amortization expense 72.0 72.0 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 26.0 Separation and related costs (1) 8.0 10.0 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 104.0 108.0 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 150.0 $ 160.0

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON NET INCOME

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High GAAP net income $ 65.4 $ 70.7 Amortization expense 72.0 72.0 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 26.0 Separation and related costs (1) 8.0 10.0 Total of non-GAAP operating expenses 104.0 108.0 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (30.0 ) (17.8 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 139.4 $ 160.9

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low High GAAP net income $ 65.4 $ 70.7 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 26.0 Separation and related costs (1) 8.0 10.0 Amortization expense 72.0 72.0 Depreciation expense 2.5 2.5 Interest expense 54.0 57.0 Other income (5.0 ) (6.0 ) Income tax expense 11.6 30.3 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 167.1 191.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 232.5 $ 262.5

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.