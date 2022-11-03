SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (“Adeia”) today announced that Paul Davis, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The “fireside chat” will begin at approximately 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 17 and will be available as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of Adeia’s website at Events & Presentations | Adeia Inc. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

