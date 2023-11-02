SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) today announced that Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investor Conference in Nashville, TN on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The “fireside chat” will begin at approximately 9:00am ET and will be available as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of Adeia’s website at Events & Presentations | Adeia Inc. and at the link below. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference Date: November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00am ET Location: Nashville, TN Presentation format: Fireside chat Presentation Link: Webcast

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@adeia.com