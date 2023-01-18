SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company”), will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, following the close of market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial +1 877-451-6152

International callers, please dial +1 201-389-0879

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Call Webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Call Webcast until March 8, 2023.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.



Adeia Investor Contact:

Ned Mitchell

ir@adeia.com

SOURCE: Adeia Inc.