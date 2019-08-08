Adesto’s FT 6050 Smart Transceiver Now Natively Supports both LonWorks® and BACnet® Protocols

Ability to use Multiple Protocols on Same Network Revolutionizes Field Integration for Building Automation and Industrial Control Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, announced that its FT 6050 Smart Transceiver system-on-chip (SoC) now natively supports LON®, LON/IP, BACnet/IP and BACnet MS/TP protocol stacks – uniquely enabling the popular LON and BACnet industrial protocols to communicate simultaneously over the highly reliable and widely adopted Free Topology (FT) channel.

Adesto®’s FT 6050 Smart Transceiver will modernize and simplify automation and control networks, especially in smart buildings. Its unique and powerful open systems approach allows BACnet workstations and LON network manager and integrator tools to natively field-configure, provision and monitor controllers as either LON or BACnet devices, or both. This enables a flexible architecture that combines the best of both worlds, all while taking advantage of the easy to install, fault tolerant and scalable FT media. For OEMs, the FT 6050 can enable differentiated architectures with fewer SKUs needed in inventory, while making the integrator’s job dramatically easier and more flexible for both retrofits and new installations.

“Our customers want scalable, interoperable and extensible systems that are extremely simple to install, and they want a uniform management architecture that can share data across networks and also externally to cloud systems. By combining LON and BACnet, two widely deployed open protocols in the industrial IoT, we are giving them exactly that,” said Apurba Pradhan, vice president of product management, Adesto.

Pradhan continued, “The FT 6050 is already experiencing strong traction, with adoption by innovative controller manufacturers and growing volume in industrial control applications. We expect this latest development to drive further interest. Looking ahead, we will continue to roll out further FT based innovations across our edge devices and embedded IoT platform, focused on ease of interoperability between devices and ease of integration to IoT and cloud systems.”

FT 6050 Smart Transceiver SoC

The FT 6050 Smart Transceiver SoC is a key product in Adesto’s embedded IoT platform — one of the most comprehensive and open control networking platforms for the Industrial IoT. It is also supported in both LON and BACnet configurations by Adesto’s new SmartServer™ IoT, an open and extensible industrial edge server that supports multiple protocols and applications, enabling the convergence of diverse systems into a single edge networking and compute platform.

New enhancements to the FT 6050 include native support for all BACnet features, as well as improvements to the memory architecture to allow for larger, higher fidelity applications, enabling creation of extensive systems. The FT 6050 is supported by integrated open system products including:

SmartServer IoT’s BACnet and LON router and network managers

IzoT Net Server, an open platform software for creating and managing a network of devices

IzoT Commissioning Tool, an easy-to-use, front-end graphical user interface (GUI) for creating a device network using drag-and-drop capabilities

Customer Testimonials

“Our Circon VAV-350 is a controller based on Adesto’s advanced FT 6050 chip for smart networks, simultaneously running LON, LON/IP, BACnet/IP and BACnet MS/TP stacks. Adesto’s multi-protocol approach provides integrators with unparalleled flexibility for installing the VAV-350.” – Surge Uppal, owner, Efficient Building Automation Corporation .

“We’re excited about the possibilities of taking BACnet/IP to the next level with FT, the most advanced standard physical channel for field devices. Adesto did great work in porting all the advantages of Free Topology to BACnet/IP, which now allows us to integrate BACnet/IP devices in LON networks and take advantage of both protocols’ best features.” – Jorge Bueno, CTO, ISDE .

Availability

The FT 6050 is available now with reduced volume pricing. Adesto is also expanding licensing opportunities for the LON and BACnet combined stack to device makers. For information, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.adestotech.com/ft-6050-chip .

