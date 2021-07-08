AdExchanger Chooses Centro for Programmatic Power Players for Second Year in a Row

Definitive 2021 List Showcases Top Agencies and Strategic Partners

April Weeks, EVP of media services and operations, Centro “AdExchanger is a leading voice in our industry that recognizes the agencies, solutions providers and strategic partners who power marketing technology,” said April Weeks, EVP of media services and operations, Centro. “Centro blends omnichannel digital media expertise, buying services, hands-on training, and our automation platform, Basis, to create a unique solution that drives success and satisfaction for agencies and brands.”

CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centro (www.centro.net), a global provider of enterprise automation technology, announced that it has been named a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. AdExchanger is the premier content resource for technology providers, publishers, and marketers active in the marketing technology ecosystem. This is the second year in a row that Centro has been selected for the definitive list described as “the best agencies, tech providers and partners in the business.” Companies were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger’s editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of offerings, documented case studies, and client references.

According to AdExchanger (https://www.adexchanger.com/go/power-players/?id=167911), “Centro streamlines and automates digital media for agencies and brands.” Centro is powered by Basis—the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV (CTV), search, and social campaigns. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated DSP connected to publisher-direct buying functions and integrated with major search and social platforms — enabling holistic campaign performance insight and workflow efficiencies. Coupled with education and managed services support offered by Centro, these tools provide users with an informed perspective to optimize cross-channel strategies.

Centro’s service team manages activation across all digital channels – enabling customers to execute across display, connected TV, search, social, native, rich media, and audio inventory. Regardless of a customer’s level of experience, Centro’s flexible support model helps agencies and brands seamlessly transition digital media capabilities in-house when they are ready, which provides more control, transparency, and return on ad spend.

To learn more about Basis, visit: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis.

To learn more about Centro’s service offerings, visit: https://www.centro.net/solutions/digital-marketing-services

