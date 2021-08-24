Adhera Therapeutics Signs Exclusive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals I for New Type 1 Diabetes Drug Candidate

Adhera to develop MLR-1023 as a new drug for Type I diabetes with a focus on C-peptide positive patients (~320,000 – 480,000 patients in U.S.)

Laboratory and clinical research support MLR-1023 as the world’s first safe, effective beta cell proliferative agent

Adhera will leverage existing data to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Type 1 diabetes patients

Baton Rouge, LA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) (“Adhera” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the Company has executed an exclusive license agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc. (“Melior Pharma 1”) defining the terms and conditions for which Adhera will license MLR-1023 (tolimidone) from Melior Pharma 1 for the purpose of developing a novel therapeutic for Type 1 diabetes.

MLR-1023, a lyn kinase activator, has demonstrated exceptional clinical safety and tolerability in over 700 patients in Phase 2a and Phase 2b Type 2 diabetes studies. Adhera will focus its initial clinical trials on patients with Type 1 diabetes where the Company can benefit from a number of factors, including the existing safety profile to move directly into Phase 2 clinical trials, a shorter and less expensive clinical pathway compared to Type 2 diabetes, independent research demonstrating a robust therapeutic effect by MLR-1023 in a Type 1 diabetes animal model, and large addressable market due to the lack of alternative treatment options in Type 1 diabetes aside from insulin injections or an insulin pump.

In Type 1 diabetes patients, the pancreas produces little to no insulin. At a cellular level, the immune system attacks pancreatic beta cells that produce insulin, leaving the patient with deficient levels of insulin to control blood glucose and dependency upon exogenous insulin. Approximately 20-30 percent of Type 1 diabetes patients have demonstratable amounts of beta cell mass as determined by detectable amount of the insulin synthesis byproduct, C-peptide. Research indicates the potential for MLR-1023 to induce proliferation of a patient’s remaining beta cells. Melior and Adhera hypothesize that if the beta cell mass can be expanded in the C-peptide positive patient population, it may be possible to either reduce or eliminate the exogenous insulin requirement.

“MLR-1023 could represent a major leap forward in diabetes care, particularly for the 320,000-480,000 people in the U.S. expressing C-peptide that indicates they have residual levels of functional beta cells,” said Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera Therapeutics. “Researchers have for a number of years tried unsuccessfully to identify a safe and well tolerated agent that induces replication of human beta cells. MLR-1023 could be the first to do so. Clinical trials have demonstrated MLR-1023 as an insulin sensitizer and we greatly look forward to initiating a Phase 2 trial to evaluate it as an inducer of beta cell replication.”

The license agreement is the second between Adhera and the Melior family of companies. On July 29, 2021, Adhera announced a license agreement pursuant to which the Company licensed MLR-1019 (armesocarb) from Melior Pharma 2, for the initial purpose of developing a new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease. The Company expects to provide additional updates on this initiative in the coming weeks.

About Type 1 Diabetes

According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, approximately 1.6 million Americans are living with Type 1 diabetes, including about 200,000 youth (less than 20 years old) and 1.4 million adults (20 years old and older). By 2050, the prevalence is expected to rise to 5 million people in the U.S., including nearly 600,000 youth. There are $16 billion in Type 1 diabetes-associated healthcare expenditures and lost income annually in the U.S. Less than one-third of people with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. are consistently achieving target blood-glucose control levels.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying advanced drug candidates that may qualify for accelerated developmental pathways. Adhera’s legacy assets include CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) against beta-catenin, to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). In addition to MLR-1019 (armesocarb), which is being developed for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, the Company is actively exploring additional pipeline additions.

About Melior

Melior Discovery and its companies, Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc. and Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC, are leaders in pharmaceutical drug repositioning using the unique theraTRACE ® platform comprised of multiplexed in vivo disease models. Melior is using these capabilities to build an internal pipeline of development candidates and also partners with pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to apply the theraTRACE ® platform and its in-depth in vivo pharmacology expertise to their development candidates. Melior Discovery and Melior Pharmaceuticals are privately held and located in Exton, PA. For more information, visit www.meliordiscovery.com and www.meliorpharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the anticipated benefits of the compound, the initiation of Phase 2 trials, execution of the License Agreement, completion of a financing and the amount of proceeds, if any, from the con- templated financing and future collaborative opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Adhera Therapeutics’ actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. Adhera Therapeutics has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “looks,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential,” “may,” “suggest,” and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Adhera Therapeutics’ need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development, the ability to agree upon the terms of the proposed financing with potential investors and existing noteholders and close on it, general risks in obtaining approval to initiate clinical trials, safety or efficacy issues arising during the trials, and the ultimate risks in reaching the commercialization stage. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in Adhera Therapeutics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Adhera Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.