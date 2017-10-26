Adherium Investor Conference Call

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adherium (ASX:ADR), a digital health company that improves medication adherence and patient outcomes, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 9:00 am AEDT to discuss its Quarterly Update.

Arik Anderson, Chief Executive Officer will host the call and will be joined by Adherium’s Chief Financial Officer, Tim Marcotte, and Adherium’s Founder and Executive Director, Garth Sutherland.

Conference Call details:

Conference ID: 4789297

Dial-in Details:

Australia: 1800 123 296 or +61 2 8038 5221

New Zealand: 0800 452 782

Hong Kong: 800 908 865

United States: 1855 293 1544

Webcast: http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/2684.aspx

For overseas participants, the conference call will commence at:

– 11:00am on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 (New Zealand Daylight Time)

– 6:00am on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 (Hong Kong Time)

– 3:00pm on Monday, October 30, 2017 (U.S. Pacific Daylight Time)

– 6:00pm on Monday, October 30, 2017 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time)

A recording of the call will be made available in the ‘Investor Centre’ section of the Company website at http://adherium.com/investors/ and at http://www.openbriefing.com/.

About Adherium

Adherium is a provider of digital health solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and supplies patients, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and contract research organizations with the broadest range of “smart” medication sensors for respiratory medications to address sub-optimal medication use and improve health outcomes in chronic disease. Adherium operates globally from bases in the USA, Europe and Australasia.

Inquiries

Global: Arik Anderson, [email protected]

United States: Vik Panda, [email protected]

Europe: Scott Fleming, [email protected], +31 6 4687 6989

Australia: Monsoon Communications, Rudi Michaelson, +61 3 9620 3333

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.adherium.com