Adhesive Bandages Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Medicated Bandages and Non-medicated Bandages), By Indication (Wound Management, Edema Control & Pain Management, Orthopedic Support, Sports & Athletic Wraps, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Stores, E-commerce, and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s report highlights “ Adhesive Bandages Market Information By Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel And Region – Forecast till 2032“, the market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 3.63 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.93 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

Market Scope

An increase in the frequency of burns, accidents, and chronic wounds is fueling the expansion of the global market for adhesive bandages. The adhesive bandages’ principal function is to stop bleeding and stop infections. Four main types of bandages are employed, depending on their use in areas of a body: plastic, textiles, foam, and tricot. The use of adhesive bandages is becoming increasingly important due to the rise in skin injuries, especially in the elderly and young. Numerous hospitals or multispecialty centers are performing an increasing number of surgical procedures and treating skin illnesses, which calls for better bandages to cure wounds and infections. First aid facilities are readily available in the hospitals and clinics.

Many multispecialty hospitals must expand infrastructure to handle patient emergency admissions in many locations. As a result, several traffic accidents and trauma cases necessitate hospitalization and life-saving measures, where a quick and immediate need for sticky bandages is crucial. Adhesive bandages are employed worldwide to close wounds, burns, cuts, and other wounds to prevent disruption of the healing process. Adhesive bandages are made of multiple layers of sterile gauze, an absorbent pad sewn to cloth, or plastic that has been pressure-sensitively coated with adhesive. They come in a variety of materials and with invariants. Because so many cosmetic procedures are conducted, there is a greater demand for adhesive bandages, which is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 4.93 Billion CAGR 3.9% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Indication and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in recreational activity-related injuries and road accidents to propel market growth Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly impacts the body’s natural healing ability

Adhesive Bandages Market Competitive Landscape:

Beiersdorf

Cardinal Health Inc

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

Dynarex Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Medline Industries Inc

Smith & Nephew Pty Ltd

Conva Tec

Detectaplast Inc

Adhesive Bandages Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Demand for bandages with adhesive is anticipated to increase due to the increased prevalence of the illness and the high frequency of limb amputations that accompany it, which is anticipated to propel market expansion over the forecasting period. The market is also being driven by the introduction of several adhesive bandage variations for infection prevention and an increase in the global geriatric population. Numerous cuts, abrasions, superficial wounds, and wound development on body parts are caused by increased leisure activities including extreme sports, hunting, and trekking, necessitating adhesive bandages. Around the world, there are more and more fatal and non-fatal traffic accidents. Adhesive bandages must be applied to some non-fatal wounds to stop additional harm.

Due to the discounts provided on these platforms and the convenience factors, users in developing nations like India, Brazil, and China are becoming increasingly familiar with e-commerce sites and online pharmacies. In addition to investing in new technologies, companies within the adhesive bandages industry are making decisions based on data.

Restraints

The global market for adhesive bandages is anticipated to experience growth challenges due to the availability of substitute goods such as dressings, ointments, and others. In some situations, the use of these bandages and their sale in an area are hampered by the latex or polyurethane material because of its negative effects.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the restrictions put in place by several nations during the COVID-19 epidemic, many neighborhoods, industries, businesses, and lifestyles were negatively impacted. Because there were fewer trauma instances, there was less need for bandages with adhesives to be applied to the wounds, which influenced the market’s growth throughout the projection period. The use of butterfly stitches in closing the edges of small or superficial wounds contributes to their high demand. The food business uses blue metal-detectable bandages or plasters to look for tainted food and to protect people’s health. During the projection period, widespread lockdowns are anticipated to refuse wound care services, cancel, or postpone elective operations, and an upsurge in skin injuries among COVID-19 medical care workers will hinder the worldwide wound care market. Lockdowns across the world had an impact on the supply chains for these goods.

Adhesive Bandages Market Segmentation

According to indications, the market includes sports & athletic wraps, orthopedic support, edema control & pain management, and wound management. The market includes hospitals & clinics, retail outlets, and e-commerce as distribution channels. The market offers both medicated and non-medicated bandages, according to product type.

Adhesive Bandages Market Regional Insights

Due to the quick uptake of adhesive bandages for on-the-spot wound care, the market for adhesive bandages is predicted to grow in the United States and Canada during the coming years. Additionally, during the projected period, an increase in the frequency of wounds is anticipated to fuel the rise of sticky bandages. The occurrence of burns, open wounds, and especially sports injuries is expected to rise in Europe, which would help the market for sticky bandages.

The increase in the patient pool impacted by various domestic, work-related, and recreational injuries, the rise in the senior population, and the rise in awareness of infections of wounds in India, China, Japan, and Australia are projected to be the market’s main drivers in the Asia-Pacific region. During the projection period, it is expected that the markets for adhesive bandages in Asia-Pacific and Latin America will witness considerable opportunities due to rising accident rates and the incidence of occupational injuries.

