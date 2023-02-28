Adhesive Films are used for bonding different materials, like plastics, metals, and wood, and are widely used in packaging, automotive, construction, and healthcare industries, etc. Some of the key players operating in the global adhesive films market include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a recently published report by Future Market Insights, sales of adhesive films market are projected to reach US$ 29.8 billion by 2033 from US$ 19.1 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033.

Increased acceptability of innovative packaging items is a sign of the product’s freshness and intact quality. Consumers are less likely to purchase a product if the packaging is unappealing. There has been an incredible increase in terms of demand for graphic packaging and flexographic printing.

Graphic packaging and flexographic printed materials are also aesthetically appealing, as compared to other rigid packaging products. They are considered to be an ideal solution for the consumer products sector, where packaging serves as a means of product distinction and remains the focal point of producers’ attention. This is supporting adhesive films demand in the next ten years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12371

Key Takeaways from the Adhesive Films Market Study

The bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films segment by material is estimated to hold around 41% of the adhesive films market share.

of the adhesive films market share. By application, the tapes segment is estimated to offer a growth opportunity of US$ 2.9 Bn from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Based on adhesive type, the silicone segment is expected to account for around 57.0% of the global adhesive films market share by 2023.

of the global adhesive films market share by 2023. Based on application, graphic films are projected to witness burgeoning growth at 6.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2033.

CAGR between 2022 and 2033. Above 200 Um thickness type is expected to surge at a CAGR 6.1% from 2022 to 2033.

“Adhesive films are user and environmentally friendly, and this factor is expected to generate a high demand for the product. Usage of adhesive films in the food industry is also projected to be fuelled by surging demand for frozen and ready-to-eat food,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Aerospace Industry to be a Significant Consumer of Adhesive Films by 2033

Aerospace industry significantly relies on the use of adhesive films on a big scale in order to create airplanes that are visually appealing and practical. Military aircrafts and fleets are susceptible to increased frequency of maintenance and repair.

Exterior, interior, and engine compartments, as well as their overhead bins and useful seat trays, in aircraft all contain adhesive films. The market for adhesive films is likely see an increasing sales as a result.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12371

Demand for Sustainable & Recyclable Solutions to Enhance Adhesive Films Sales

Governments across the globe are developing legislation to require firms to use eco-friendly production techniques and to supply environmentally friendly products. For instance, the European Commission’s eco-design regulation attempts to decrease the environmental effect of products, including life-cycle and energy consumption, by providing manufacturers with design guidelines for eco-friendly and energy-related items, which is expected to aid adhesive films sales.

As environmental restrictions are governing the disposal of plastic trash, it has raised awareness and resulted in the production of biodegradable packaging items. Adhesive film producers are inventing and manufacturing environmentally friendly products. In the long run, this factor is anticipated to transform the market for these films.

Competition Landscape: Adhesive Films Market

Few of the manufacturers involved in production of adhesive films are 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Irplast S.P.A, Cosmo Films, Ecoplast Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp, Adhesive Films, Inc., Grafix Plastics, Shenzhen Sun Tone New Material Co., Ltd., Hexis S.A.S, Presto Tape, Unite Glass, American Polyfilm, Inc., Donlee New Materials Technology Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Mativ Holdings), Zhejiang Deyang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Porvair Science Ltd. (Porvair plc), Corning, Inc., Brand GmbH & Co KG, Eppendorf AG, Excel Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Toyochem Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., LINTEC Corp. and ORAFOL Europe GmbH among others.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-12371

Adhesive Films Market Outlook by Category

By Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Water Based

Oil Based

Silicone

By Material:

Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others (PET, EVOH)

By Thickness:

Up to 50 Um

51 to 100 Um

101 to 200 Um

Above 200 Um

By Application:

Labels

Tapes

Envelops

Bags & Pouches

Graphic Films

By End Use:

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Packaging

Transportation

Others (Signage, Medical)

View full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/adhesive-films-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Adhesive Films Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

Old Source: Global Adhesive Films Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2022-2030 – Future Market Insights

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022 to 2032

Self-adhesive Films Market Share: Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 to 2031

Silicone Release Films Market Trends: Silicone Release Films Market by Coating, Film Base & Region – Forecast 2022 to 2032

MDO-PE Films Market Analysis: MDO-PE Films Market By Material, Film Type, Application, End-Use Industries & Region – Forecast 2023 to 2033

Filmic Tapes Market Outlook: Global Industry Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 to 2030

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: