Allowed claims cover the detection of select genotypes for use of AD04 to treating AUD and OUD patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announces it has been awarded a key patent combining the use of the Company’s proprietary genetic diagnostic to detect select genotypes for genetically target treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) with the Company’s lead investigational new drug product AD04.

“This patent marks another important milestone in our pursuit to provide tailored, more effective treatments for individuals grappling with AUD and OUD,” stated Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals. “By combining our novel genetic diagnostic with AD04, a potentially transformative therapy for those battling AUD and OUD, we aim to optimize therapeutic outcomes, ensuring that patients receive the most suitable treatment for their unique genetic profile.”

The recently awarded patent further enhances Adial Pharmaceuticals’ position at the forefront of personalized medicine in addiction therapy. Recognizing that every patient’s genetic makeup is different, the proprietary diagnostic tool is designed to predict which patients are most likely to benefit from AD04 treatment.

“This patent is a further testament to our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge science for the betterment of countless lives affected by addiction. By understanding the genetic factors that play a role in addiction, we believe we can pave the way for treatments that are more effective and have fewer side effects,” concluded Mr. Claiborne.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com .

