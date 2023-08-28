CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that the Chief Medical Officer of Adial, Bankole Johnson, D.SC., M.D., and Key Opinion Leaders Jonathan Chick, M.D., Hannu Alho, M.D., Otto Lesch, M.D., and Giovanni Addolorato, M.D., will be presenting at the European Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism (ESBRA), taking place September 1-3, 2023, in Graz, Austria.

Presentation Details:

Session 11: Treatment of alcohol use disorder: safety and efficacy of precision medicine in selected patients

Chairs: Jonathan Chick, M.D. and Giovanni Addolorato, M.D.

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 10:30-11:50 a.m. CET

Session 11 Topics:

Title: Why we need new anti-craving medications

Speaker: Hannu Alho, M.D.

Time: 10:30-10:50 a.m. CET

Title: Subgroups of alcohol dependence and their special treatment

Speaker: Otto Lesch, M.D.

Time: 10:50-11:10 a.m. CET

Title: New approaches in the treatment of alcohol dependence

Speaker: Bankole Johnson, D.SC., M.D.

Time: 11:10-11:30 a.m. CET

Title: Treatment of alcohol use disorder in patients with different severity of liver disease

Speaker: Giovanni Addolorato, M.D.

Time: 11:30-11:50 a.m. CET

The presentations will discuss new approaches in the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), specifically developing a targeted approach through precision medicine. Precision medicine incorporates the genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors of an individual to tailor a treatment that would be efficacious for that patient. These discussions will outline the potential implications of precision medicine for the treatment of AUD, highlight established genetic determinants that could influence treatment for AUD, and review novel clinical data that suggests that precision medicine techniques have been successfully applied to the treatment of AUD.

“Presenting at this congress provides us with the opportunity to increase awareness of the significant need for additional treatments for patients with AUD. Millions of patients around the world suffer from this condition and there is a lack of novel and targeted therapies that can treat it without impacting the patient’s day-to-day life. Emphasizing the development of innovative therapies rooted in precision medicine to address alcohol cravings and excessive consumption promotes the recognition of the necessity for diverse treatments for this condition,” said Dr. Johnson.

About The European Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism

The European Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism was founded in 1988 as a non-profit scientific international organization.

The objectives of ESBRA are:

To promote European medical and biological research on alcoholism and alcohol effects; and

To disseminate information on biomedical problems arising from use and abuse of alcohol.

ESBRA promotes European scientific cooperation amongst its members by organizing meetings, lectures, seminars, congresses and by exchange of researchers. The most important ESBRA event is the biannually organized congress, where the latest results and developments in European biomedical research on alcoholism are presented.

The official journal of ESBRA is Alcohol and Alcoholism, which contains peer-reviewed papers on biomedical, psychological and sociological aspects of alcohol effects. This journal is published bimonthly by the Oxford University Press, jointly with the British Medical Council on Alcohol.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com