Pre-registration for the LinkedIn Live event will begin on Thursday, September 28th

Industry experts to discuss the need for non-abstinence-based therapies in Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that on October 4, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time, it will be hosting a LinkedIn Live Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar to discuss AUD, the current treatment landscape, and the need for non-abstinence-based therapeutics.

The webinar will be a panel discussion between leading experts in the addiction field – Joseph Volpicelli, M.D., Ph.D, and Jonathan Hunt-Glassman, MBA – and moderated by Brookline Capital Senior Analyst and Director of Research, Kemp Dolliver.

Dr. Volpicelli is the Executive Director and founder of the Volpicelli Center for Addiction. He has over 40 years of experience in addiction treatment and his research has contributed to many discoveries in the field, including naltrexone and the development of a psychosocial approach to improve treatment engagement and retention. Dr. Volpicelli is a featured author of over 100 academic publications and two of his own books on addiction treatment.

is the Executive Director and founder of the Volpicelli Center for Addiction. He has over 40 years of experience in addiction treatment and his research has contributed to many discoveries in the field, including naltrexone and the development of a psychosocial approach to improve treatment engagement and retention. Dr. Volpicelli is a featured author of over 100 academic publications and two of his own books on addiction treatment. Mr. Hunt-Glassman serves as the Chief Executive Office and Co-founder of Oar Health, a company that helps patients access medication-assisted treatment for AUD privately, conveniently and affordably. He has over 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including UnitedHealth and Humana.

KOL Webinar Information

To register and access the LinkedIn Live webinar please use the link below:

Link: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7112901068706996224/

Date: October 4, 2023

Time: 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET

A replay of the event will be available on demand on the company’s LinkedIn page and Investor Relations section of the Adial website at https://www.adial.com/news-events/.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com