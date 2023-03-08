CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, will be presenting at the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13 – 14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Event 35th Annual Roth Conference Date March 14, 2023 Presentation 12:00 PM Pacific Time (3:00 PM Eastern Time) Webcast https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/adil/1802710 Location Dana Point, CA

The live audio webcast and replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.adial.com/news-events/.

Mr. Claiborne will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings during the conference.

To arrange a 1-on-1 please email oneononerequests@roth.com, or contact your Roth sales team. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Roth representative.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com