Leading Ad Intelligence Company Strengthens Leadership Bench to Improve Focus on the TV Ad Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdImpact , the leading competitive ad intelligence SaaS company, is pleased to announce that Don Norton has stepped into place as General Manager, effective immediately. With long-standing affiliation to the company, Norton most recently served as trusted advisor to AdImpact, formally joining in 2022. In his newly created role, Norton will be responsible for bolstering the company’s new business development strategy and footprint, while focusing on driving adoption of ad industry data solutions and products.

“Don has played an integral part in AdImpact’s success since officially joining the company last year,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “His extensive experience in the digital media industry, combined with his leadership skills, not to mention his familiarity with our business makes him the ideal leader for this role. We all look forward to what he brings to this role as he plays a critical role on our executive bench in support of our long-term strategic vision for the company.”

Don Norton has extensive digital media and ad technology experience, spending more than two decades in senior roles at Infillion, Google, and DoubleClick. During this time, he formulated and executed tactics to enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen market standing. At AdImpact, Don has provided strategic consultancy for the company’s emerging ad industry data solutions. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Marketing from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

“I’m excited to build upon an already positive relationship with AdImpact,” added Don Norton. “AdImpact is an innovative company that is solving significant issues for its customers. As the measurement needs for the advertising industry continue to evolve with increased fragmentation of TV consumption and connected TV dollars coming online quickly, partners are looking for more accurate cross-TV ad exposure and viewership intelligence so they can drive sales and understand their audiences better.”

About AdImpact

AdImpact is the leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company. We specialize in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. Our real-time monitoring captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily. We maintain the industry’s largest ad catalog consisting of over 1.2 million unique creatives. Our coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently, we capture data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers. Our reliable real-time data and analytics empower users to monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.