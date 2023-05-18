ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AdImpact , a leading competitive ad intelligence SaaS company, is pleased to announce that it has received three 2023 Pollie Awards, including Best Ad Technology Innovation: Gold; Best Use of Data Analytics/Machine Learning (Non-Fundraising): Silver; and Best Use of New Digital Technology: Bronze for a U.S. Senate-level political campaign, for their submission “CTV Integration: A 360 View of Political Advertising.”

Competitive intelligence and creative tracking data were both integrated with AdImpact’s existing data suite to provide a solution that tracks across linear, digital and CTV formats in one platform. AdImpact leveraged their massive proprietary Ad Catalog consisting of tens of thousands of distinct political television ads to collaborate with third-party vendors by using Automated Content Recognition (ACR) software to match broadcast ad creative to CTV airings. CTV tracking data is fully integrated within AdImpact’s product suite.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the AAPC through these prestigious awards,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a comprehensive solution to bridge the gap between linear and digital political advertising for our clients. This award is a testament to our commitment to innovating and bringing real-time, actionable data and analytics to our clients.”

AdImpact is the only platform that pulls rate data directly from the FCC and manages a historical database of political ad spending, allowing them to analyze the flow of activity in real-time . Through these insights, AdImpact breaks down the spending by Gubernatorial, House, and Senate elections in each state and determines which platforms they use to reach voters.

The Pollie Awards (Pollies) are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) to members of the political advertising and communications industry who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their professional peers selects AAPC award winners. Esquire magazine has dubbed the Pollies, “…the Oscars of political advertising.”

About the AAPC

Founded in 1969, the AAPC is a multi-partisan organization of political and public affairs professionals dedicated to improving democracy. The AAPC has over 1,400 members hailing from all corners of the globe. It is the largest association of political and public affairs professionals in the world. For more information, see www.theaapc.org.

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence SaaS company that tracks and analyzes advertising occurrence and expenditure data across traditional, digital, and emerging media channels. We capture over one million TV ad occurrences daily in real-time and retain an ad library of over 350,000 unique creatives detected across all 210 DMAs, covering over 41,000 brands and advertisers. We provide dependable real-time data and analytics to help users monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives to enable fast, smart decision-making.