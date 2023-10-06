Chief Executive Officer, Amro Albanna to Present at 9:00am Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Richmond, VA, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), an innovation activation company focused on the discovery, development, and deployment of technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida.

Chief Executive Officer, Amro Albanna, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company’s presentation as shown below.

8th Annual Dawson James Conference

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 9:00am – 9:25am ET – Preserve Ballroom B

Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc.® (NASDAQ: ADTX) is an innovation activation company focused on the discovery, development, and deployment of technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with operations in Mountain View, California, and Melville, New York. Aditxt’s mission of “Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together” is defined by our growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners, and shareholders who inform and inspire our mission. Aditxt’s diverse innovation portfolio includes: Adimune™, Inc., developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity, and allergies; Adivir™, Inc., focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta™, Inc., offering convenient, rapid, personalized, and high-quality lab testing —anytime and anywhere at their CLIA certified and CAP accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, VA. For more information, visit the Company’s websites at www.Aditxt.com , www.Adimune.com , and www.Pearsanta.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news.

About Dawson James

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

