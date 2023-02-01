Consumers Prefer Adjustable Bases That Fit Into The Bed Frames So That They Do Not Have To Sacrifice The Power Reclining And The Headrest. This, In Turn, Is Favoring The Growth Of Adjustable Bed And Mattress Market

Rockville, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of adjustable beds and mattress are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.26 Billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

The increased time spent at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led people to redecorate their home furnishings. In addition to working from home and night shifts, people are often deprived of sleep due to back pain, less lumbar support, and the non-flexibility of spine curves; this has contributed to product sales. The hospitality sector benefitted from the pandemic since individuals spent more time traveling and experiencing new things rather than staying at home post-pandemic.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8002

The renovation of hotels and restaurants is one strategy that hoteliers are using to draw in more customers, which has led to a huge increase in retail furniture sales. The adjustable beds segment dominated the industry and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This segment features beds in various sizes, such as single and double. North America held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rise in cases of back pain issues, specifically among the aging population across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, adjustable beds to dominate the global industry by accounting for maximum share of more than 50%.

By end-user, residential expected to dominate the global industry in 2022 by accounting for more than 77% market share for adjustable beds and mattress.

By distribution channel, offline distribution channel to dominate the global industry in 2022 by accounting for 70% of the overall revenue in 2022.

North America is expected to dominate the global industry in 2022 and account for the maximum share of more than 38% of the overall revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to possess 30% market share for adjustable bed and mattress in 2022.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8002

Market Competition

Key players operating in the global adjustable beds & mattress market include Amerisleep, Boyd Sleep, Ergomotion, Glideaway, Leggett & Platt, Inc., Serta, Inc., Southerland Sleep, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., The Sleepwell Company, Sealy Technology LLC, Sleep Number Corp.

For instance, Wakefit company offers a 100-day in-house trial period for a mattress, which allows the consumers to examine and see whether the product is worth the price based on quality, firmness, sagging period, or if they experience any backache issues.

Amerisleep, another key player in the adjustable beds and mattress market offers mattrerss in different sizes along with manufacturing bedding and different beds for various end user industries.

Major Adjustable beds and mattress Service Providers:

Amerisleep

Boyd Sleep

Ergomotion

Glideaway

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Serta, Inc.

Southerland Sleep

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

The Sleepwell Company

Sealy Technology LLC

Sleep Number Corp.

According to a survey conducted by The Good Body in 2022, Around 80 million working Americans, or 50% of the population, report having annual back pain symptoms. Manufacturers are introducing innovative technologies incorporated into various beds & mattress designs while providing good utility. Modern mattress technology and individual sleep goals can be aligned owing to developments in mattresses like AirFoamTM. People are making better decisions with their bedding systems as a result of their increased awareness of the link between sleep quality and quality of life. Thus, developments in the production process are a top priority of the key industry players.

Get Full Access of This Premium Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8002

Key Segments Profiled in the Adjustable Beds and Mattress Industry Survey

Product: Adjustable Beds Single Double Adjustable Mattress Memory Foam Latex Foam Hybrid

Distribution Channel: Offline Online

End-user Residential Non-residential

Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the adjustable beds and mattress market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of Product (Adjustable Beds and adjustable mattress), Distribution Channel (online and offline), end user (residential and non-residential) & across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Medical Beds Market: Medical Beds Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during, 2021-2031. Demand for semi-electric medical beds is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR.

Pet Beds Market: Pet Beds Market to witness steady growth towards the end of 2021-2031. Demand for pet products is primarily driven UK portraying strong potential for pet beds.

Organic Mattress Market: Organic Mattress Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by the end of 2032. Latex organic mattress market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.74 Bn.

Camping Beds and Mats Market: Camping Beds and Mats Market to witness healthy growth throughout 2021-2030. Thriving Outdoor Tourism is surging demand for camping beds and mats market.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.