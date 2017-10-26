Breaking News
Home / Top News / ADLPartner: net sales for the first nine months of 2017 up 4.6%

ADLPartner: net sales for the first nine months of 2017 up 4.6%

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 26 October 2017 (6pm)

ADLPartner: net sales for the first nine months of 2017 up 4.6%

The ADLPartner Group recorded €91.0 million in net sales[1] for the first nine months of 2017, up 4.6% year-on-year. The gross sales volume[2] came to €204.4 million, up 2.9%.

Quarterly business trends

At 30 September 2017 2016 Change
 
Gross sales volume (€ million) 204.4 198.5 +2.9%
1st quarter 70.9 68.2 +4.0%
2nd quarter 69.6 67.3 +3.4%
3rd quarter 63.9 63.1 +1.3%
       
Net sales (€ million) 91.0 87.0 +4.6%
1st quarter 31.3 29.8 +5.3%
2nd quarter 30.8 29.6 +4.2%
3rd quarter 28.9 27.7 +4.3%

The growth achieved reflects i/ the higher gross sales volume of open-ended subscriptions, supported by the increase in commercial investments, ii/ the development of the marketing services business despite a slowdown in the growth of the Spanish subsidiary, and iii/ to a lesser extent, the development of sales for ADLP Assurances, the specialist direct marketing insurance brokerage subsidiary.

Developments for each region

At 30 September 2017 2016 Change
       
Active open-ended subscriptions (units) 2,892,460 2,967,688 -2.5%
France 2,830,403 2,887,652 -2.0%
Spain 62,057 80,036 -22.5%
       
Gross sales volume (€ million) 204.4 198.5 +2.9%
France 194.8 188.6 +3.3%
Spain 9.5 10.0 -4.5%
       
Net sales (€ million) 91.0 87.0 +4.6%
France 83.1 79.1 +5.0%
Spain 7.9 7.9 +0.3%

Change in the product mix

At 30 September 2017 2016 Change
       
Gross sales volume (€ million) 204.4 198.5 +2.9%
Open-ended subscriptions 152.3 147.2 +3.4%
Fixed-term subscriptions 23.7 25.9 -8.4%
Books, merchandise, audio and video 11.7 13.8 -14.8%
Other (insurance and marketing services) 16.7 11.7 +42.6%
       
Net sales (€ million) 91.0 87.0 +4.6%
Open-ended subscriptions 56.4 53.9 +4.7%
Fixed-term subscriptions 9.6 10.9 -12.1%
Books, merchandise, audio and video 10.1 11.9 -15.0%
Other (insurance and marketing services) 14.9 10.3 +44.6%

In its longstanding markets, the open-ended subscription business  has shown a good level of resilience, with a limited contraction in the portfolio at end-September 2017 and solid progress with sales thanks to ongoing work to optimize its marketing mixes. Prospecting campaigns for the fixed-term subscription portfolio and books, merchandise, audio and video range have been scaled back significantly in view of the unfavorable outlook.

For the new markets, growth in marketing services primarily reflects a positive effect (€2.3 million out of revenues for the first nine months of 2017) linked to the consolidation of Activis since October 2016 and LEOO since July 2017. The development of direct marketing insurance sales is being supported by a high level of commercial investments to develop a portfolio of contracts generating recurrent revenues.

Outlook

ADLPartner is moving forward with its strategy to create value and deploy its marketing expertise in new developing markets with a view to further strengthening its potential for growth and profitability over the medium and long term.

Next date: 2017 full-year net sales on 30 January 2018 (after close of trading)

ADLPartner in brief

With its extensive track record in performance marketing, ADLPartner designs, markets and implements customer relationship management and loyalty services on its own behalf or for its major partners (banks, retailers, services,
e-commerce, etc.) across all distribution channels.
ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978-ALP – Bloomberg: ALP:FP – Reuters: ALDP.PA
www.adlpartner.com

CONTACTS

ADLPartner
Investor Relations & Financial Information
tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03
[email protected]

 

Calyptus
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 1 53 65 68 68
[email protected]

 

[1] Net sales (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only include the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, net sales therefore correspond to a gross margin, deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, net sales comprise current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.

[2] Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions and other products sold. It is equal to net sales for the insurance business.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b8f6a42-ff24-4b0e-98fd-d8a09d354ccc

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.