NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (“ADM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADM) on behalf of ADM stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ADM has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 21, 2024, the Company disclosed that the ADM Board of Directors decided to place the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Vikram Luthar, on administrative leave effective immediately. The Company further disclosed that “Mr. Luthar’s leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board’s Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM’s Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADM shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com