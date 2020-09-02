ADMA Biologics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Breaking News
RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
     
  • 2020 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of the live presentations will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.  ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA Bio Centers subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Brian Lenz
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer | 201-478-5552 | www.admabiologics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Sam Martin
Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | [email protected]

