Admission to trading of Cherry AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (143/17)

On request of Cherry AB (publ), company registration number 556210-9909, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from October 18, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Cherry AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.
The company has 4,988,000[1] A-shares and 98,826,505[2] B-shares as per today’s date.
|Short Name:
|CHER B
|Number of shares to be listed:
|98,826,505
|ISIN Code:
|SE0010133256
|Order Book ID:
|36291
|Average Daily Turnover:
|2,000,000 EUR
|Clearing:
|CCP cleared
|Segment:
|Mid Cap
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size Table:
|Other Equities / 227
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|5000 Consumer Services
|Supersector code:
|5700 Travel & Leisure
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected]
[1] See prospectus page 87 (Sw. version).
[2] See prospectus page 87 (Sw. version).
