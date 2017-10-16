Admission to trading of Cherry AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (143/17)

On request of Cherry AB (publ), company registration number 556210-9909, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from October 18, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Cherry AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.

The company has 4,988,000[1] A-shares and 98,826,505[2] B-shares as per today’s date.

Short Name: CHER B Number of shares to be listed: 98,826,505 ISIN Code: SE0010133256 Order Book ID: 36291 Average Daily Turnover: 2,000,000 EUR Clearing: CCP cleared Segment: Mid Cap Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services Supersector code: 5700 Travel & Leisure

