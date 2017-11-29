Admission to trading of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (159/17)

On request of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), company registration number 556603-4434, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s common shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from December 4, 2017.

The company has 19,228,250 ordinary shares and 606,332 preference shares as per today’s date.[1]

Short Name: ZETA Number of ordinary shares to be listed: 19,228,250 ISIN Code: SE0001105511 Order Book ID: 81310 Average Daily Turnover: 32,772 EUR Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden Segment: Small Cap Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 9000 Technology Supersector code: 9500 Technology

The trading in the company’s preference shares and equity warrants (TO 1) on Nasdaq First North will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].



[1] See prospectus page 91 (Sw. version).