Admission to trading of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (159/17)

On request of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), company registration number 556603-4434, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s common shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from December 4, 2017.
The company has 19,228,250 ordinary shares and 606,332 preference shares as per today’s date.[1]
|Short Name:
|ZETA
|Number of ordinary shares to be listed:
|19,228,250
|ISIN Code:
|SE0001105511
|Order Book ID:
|81310
|Average Daily Turnover:
|32,772 EUR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden
|Segment:
|Small Cap
|Market segment:
|STO Equities intraday cross / 202
|Tick Size Table:
|Other Equities / 227
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|9000 Technology
|Supersector code:
|9500 Technology
The trading in the company’s preference shares and equity warrants (TO 1) on Nasdaq First North will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].
[1] See prospectus page 91 (Sw. version).
