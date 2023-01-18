The PET stretch blow molding machine market in Germany is expected to experience a rapid surge, reaching US$ 48.0 Mn by the end of 2023 and creating an incremental opportunity worth US$ 11.9 Mn over the next decade alone! This remarkable growth can be attributed largely to India’s booming pharmaceutical industry which has increasing demand for this specialized machinery.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a recently published report by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of PET stretch blow molding machines market are anticipated to reach US$ 760.0 Mn in 2023 and exhibit a considerable CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 978.4 Mn by the end of 2033.

The beauty and cosmetics industry has substantially grown in the last two to three years. Use and application of skincare and haircare products are increasing, and customer base of these products is rising day by day.

Sales of beauty and skin care products have multiplied in recent times. Growth of the e-commerce segment has also supported beauty care product sales by delivering directly to the consumer.

Involvement of social media these days is also helping the skincare and haircare market to grow by directly relating to consumers. Social media has successfully increased awareness about various skincare and haircare products, which is set to spur the application of these products.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6117

Also, there are many new brands entering the market of beauty and personal care and they are flourishing. The most favored packaging for skincare and haircare products is plastic bottles as they can be molded into any required shape.

Apart from that, these are the most economical and eco-friendly packaging solutions that can be customized as per the requirements. Thus, increased application and sales of skincare and haircare products are boosting sales of the PET stretch blow molding machines across the globe.

Key Takeaways from PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines:

The global PET stretch blow molding machines market exhibited at a CAGR of 1.4% and reached US$ 675.3 Mn recorded in 2017.

and reached recorded in 2017. Germany PET stretch blow molding machines market is projected to be valued at US$ 48.0 Mn by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. Based on end use industry, the personal care & cosmetics segment is anticipated to create an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 72.4 Mn during the evaluation period.

By technology type, single step PET stretch blow molding machines are projected to secure 62% of the global market share by 2033.

of the global market share by 2033. India PET stretch blow molding machines market is likely to capture a share of nearly 45% by the end of 2025.

“Increased manufacturing output, automation in the industrial sector, and elevated demand for PET bottle packaging are major factors positively affecting the PET stretch blow molding machines market,” says an FMI analyst.

Get Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6117

Growing Demand for Medicines among Both Millennials and Elderly to Generate High Sales of PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines

One of the major applications of PET bottles is in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging medicines. Low-cost PET bottles are widely used by pharma companies for packaging various tablets, as well as syrups.

Pharmaceutical companies are adopting PET bottle packaging for different pharma products as it is a cost-effective solution and lightweight in nature. The pharmaceutical sector is growing rapidly at a fast pace. Importance of the pharmaceutical market has increased and huge opportunities are nowadays available in the pharma sector.

Demand for medicines is set to surge and thus the scope of PET stretch blow molding machines is huge in the sector. Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are creating the biggest market for PET stretch molding machines.

The pandemic has shifted the concentration of people on their health, which has created more demand for medicines. Also, growing health issues among millennials have generated a hefty demand for PET stretch blow molding machines.

Regular health concerns of elderly people have been booming the demand for medical facilities. Thus, increasing demand for medicines is projected to surge the demand for PET stretch blow molding machines.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-6117

Competition Landscape: PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market

Krones AG, KHS GmbH, Sidel, Sacmi Imola S.C., Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd., KHS GmbH, and SIPA S.p.A. are some of the key players operating in the global PET stretch blow molding machines market. Also, a few other noticeable players in the market include PET All Manufacturing Inc., SMF Maschinenfabrik Germany, Zhejiang Huangyan Lingma Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd, Chumpower Machinery Corp., and Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc. among others.

Get Exclusive Insights into the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the global PET stretch blow moulding machines market, analysing historical demand from 2017-2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2033. The study reveals market growth projections for the PET stretch blow moulding machines market based on the technology type (single step and two step), orientation type (linear and rotary), and end use industry (food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetic, and others) across seven regions.

PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Outlook by Category

By Technology Type:

Single Step

Two Step

By Orientation Type:

Linear

Rotary

By End Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China (APEJC)

Japan

China

View Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-stretch-blow-molding-machines-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Orientation Type Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. End Use Industry Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. End Use Industry Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. End Use Industry USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Market Demand Analysis 2017–2022 and Forecast, 2023–2033

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017–2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2023–2033

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Click Here for PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market 147 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Shrink Wrapping Machines Market: The shrink wrapping machines market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.2% and is expected to reach a value of US$ 842.3 Million in 2022. By 2032, the shrink wrapping machines market size is projected to increase to US$ 1,685.7 Million.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: The global flow wrap machines market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 288.0 Million in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, sales of flow wrap machines are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%, to be valued at US$ 422.2 Million.

North America PET Blow Molder Market: The North American PET blow molder market is estimated at US$ 49 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 57.3 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2026.

Tray Former Machines Market: The ease of transferring, handling and creating convenience, seamless process flows, minimal adjustment requirements, progressive tray forming mechanisms, and adaptability to various tray kinds are all features of tray former machines.

Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market: The global stretch blow molding machines market is predicted to hold a market value of US$ 984 Mn by 2027, experiencing a slow growth of CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com