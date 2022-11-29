Near Real-Time Visualizations Surface Audience Composition Insights for Immediate Actionability

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdPredictive , a MarTech leader that helps clients succeed with data-driven customer intelligence, announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

As part of the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative, AdPredictive will empower marketers with an accessible interface to define, analyze and act on audience insights — enriched with privacy-safe demographic, behavioral, TV viewing and geo-location attributes. This enables marketers to adopt solutions for privacy-enhanced data collaboration that are quickly becoming the bedrock of data privacy, and seamlessly apply ID-level audience criteria to the marketing systems they use today to improve performance across every stage of the customer journey.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area.

By making near real-time customer composition insights available on AWS, AdPredictive helps marketers unlock value from data, allowing them to quickly and easily understand who their first-party audiences are outside of what they can see within their first-party walls.

AWS customers can access the AdPredictive platform for a faster 360° view of their customers while reducing their data marketing costs by up to 50% . Marketers can then build audiences, ID-target programmatic campaigns and optimize TV campaigns to decrease CPA by up to 52%.

This customer visualization tool is AdPredictive’s latest advancement in bringing clients into the new era of privacy-first marketing. Customers can access AdPredictive for real-time visualization of their data here: https://adpredictive.com/aws/ .

About AdPredictive

AdPredictive is a MarTech leader that helps our clients including Warner Bros. Discovery, Peloton, P&G’s Reset Digital Agency, Paramount Global, Ad Council, Learfield and more lead with data-driven customer intelligence. We exist to put simple, proven tools and data in the hands of marketers so they can deliver effective, sustainable customer & revenue growth.

CONTACT: Media contact: Chelsea O'Donnell 913-433-3295 chelsea@adpredictive.com