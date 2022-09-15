Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Adrian Ridge Named Executive Vice President Operations & Manufacturing for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

Adrian Ridge Named Executive Vice President Operations & Manufacturing for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Adrian Ridge has been named Executive Vice President, Operations &Manufacturing.

Adrian is a seasoned international executive with 30 years of experience with Atlas Copco in various leadership roles ranging from Service Management, Product Marketing Management, General Management and Global President of both Service and Prime equipment divisions. He is a Mechanical Engineer with an MBA in international Business.

Having global responsibility for more than 20 years and being based in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Spain and Belgium, he brings a deep understanding of the challenges the Group will face as they continue to grow their international footprint. In this role Adrian will lead global operations, directing the Group’s Functional Unit Presidents and General Managers to further develop and enhance their global manufacturing strategy and operational excellence management system. He will also focus on the customer experience, supply chain management, quality assurance and support of the Group’s global initiatives.

“Adrian is passionate about developing operations that deliver a ‘superior customer experience’,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG. “He is looking forward to joining CE&IG’s mission ‘to provide innovative equipment, technologies and services through our global group of companies to help our customers make a difference!’”

He will be based in Belgium and travel extensively to the Group’s key global operating locations. With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture, and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.