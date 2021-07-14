AdRizer and Ogee Tap into Outbrain’s Performance Video Solution to Drive Online Sales

Campaign drives 180% ROAS for D2C Skincare Line

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outbrain , a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced the initial results of working with AdRizer, an award-winning digital marketing agency, and their strategic partner Ogee, an organic-certified luxury skincare line, to drive online sales. Utilizing Clip, Outbrain’s latest performance video solution, Ogee was able to achieve peak return on ad spend (ROAS) of 180%, and drove 14,000 online sales transactions in four months.

Ogee’s campaign via Outbrain allowed AdRizer to reach new customers outside traditional social channels, such as Facebook and Instagram. The campaign utilized Clip, designed to drive conversions and sales by leveraging short video creative, combined with AI and machine learning optimization. This automatically makes cost-per-click (CPC) and budget allocation decisions to target online shoppers and maximise return on ad spend, including 76% lower CPC than Facebook’s Beauty Vertical Benchmark for Ogee’s campaign.

“We loved just watching the traffic and conversions come in after just setting it and forgetting it,” said Tyler Torcivia, Digital Strategist at AdRizer. “At a certain point, we were doubling our budgets every day. After Facebook‘s iOS 14 update, Ogee had to re-adjust their Facebook efforts. This allowed us at AdRizer to diversify the advertising mix and further scale Outbrain, all thanks to Clip ads. The second we started using Clip, our campaigns totally took off.”

“We see more brands wanting to increase online sales and lead generation turning to Outbrain to explore alternatives to the e-commerce solutions of social platforms,” said Ayal Steiner, Vice President, Global Ad Revenue at Outbrain. “We continue to innovate our platform to help marketers diversify their digital marketing strategy. By doing so, we continue to shift advertising budgets back to the open web ecosystem.”

About Outbrain

Outbrain is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables one-third of the world’s online consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries worldwide and is headquartered in New York City, with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt LoDolce

[email protected]