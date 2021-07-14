Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AdRizer and Ogee Tap into Outbrain’s Performance Video Solution to Drive Online Sales

AdRizer and Ogee Tap into Outbrain’s Performance Video Solution to Drive Online Sales

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Campaign drives 180% ROAS for D2C Skincare Line

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced the initial results of working with AdRizer, an award-winning digital marketing agency, and their strategic partner Ogee, an organic-certified luxury skincare line, to drive online sales. Utilizing Clip, Outbrain’s latest performance video solution, Ogee was able to achieve peak return on ad spend (ROAS) of 180%, and drove 14,000 online sales transactions in four months.

Ogee’s campaign via Outbrain allowed AdRizer to reach new customers outside traditional social channels, such as Facebook and Instagram. The campaign utilized Clip, designed to drive conversions and sales by leveraging short video creative, combined with AI and machine learning optimization. This automatically makes cost-per-click (CPC) and budget allocation decisions to target online shoppers and maximise return on ad spend, including 76% lower CPC than Facebook’s Beauty Vertical Benchmark for Ogee’s campaign.

“We loved just watching the traffic and conversions come in after just setting it and forgetting it,” said Tyler Torcivia, Digital Strategist at AdRizer. “At a certain point, we were doubling our budgets every day. After Facebook‘s iOS 14 update, Ogee had to re-adjust their Facebook efforts. This allowed us at AdRizer to diversify the advertising mix and further scale Outbrain, all thanks to Clip ads. The second we started using Clip, our campaigns totally took off.”

“We see more brands wanting to increase online sales and lead generation turning to Outbrain to explore alternatives to the e-commerce solutions of social platforms,” said Ayal Steiner, Vice President, Global Ad Revenue at Outbrain. “We continue to innovate our platform to help marketers diversify their digital marketing strategy. By doing so, we continue to shift advertising budgets back to the open web ecosystem.”

About Outbrain
Outbrain is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables one-third of the world’s online consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries worldwide and is headquartered in New York City, with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Matt LoDolce
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.