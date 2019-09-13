ADT Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of First-Priority Notes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) (the “Company” or “ADT”), the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada, announced today that Prime Security Services Borrower, LLC (the “Issuer”) and Prime Finance Inc. (the “Co-Issuer” and, together with the Issuer, the “Issuers”), its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, priced its offering of an additional $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% first-priority senior secured notes due 2026, which represents an increase of $100 million from the aggregate principal amount previously disclosed, issued under the existing indenture, dated as of April 4, 2019 (“Notes”) that are exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) (the “Offering”).

The Offering is expected to close on September 23, 2019, subject to certain conditions. As previously announced, the Issuer is also seeking to amend its existing credit agreement (the “First Lien Credit Agreement”) to, among other things, (a) incur approximately $3,110 million of new term loans (the “New Term Loans”), which represents a decrease of $100 million from the aggregate principal amount previously disclosed, the net proceeds of which will be used, together with the proceeds from the Notes and borrowings under the Issuer’s revolving credit facility, to refinance approximately $3,414 million aggregate principal amount of the term loans due 2022 outstanding under the First Lien Credit Agreement, (b) extend the maturity date of the term loans to the date that is seven years after the effective date of the Credit Agreement Amendment (as defined below), subject to a springing maturity if certain long term indebtedness of the Issuer and its subsidiaries is not refinanced and (c) make other changes to, among other things, provide the Issuer with additional flexibility to incur additional indebtedness and fund future distributions to the holders of shares of ADT’s common stock (the “Credit Agreement Amendment”).

The Issuers expect to use the proceeds from the Offering and the Credit Agreement Amendment, as well as borrowings under the Issuer’s revolving credit facility, to (i) refinance approximately $3,414 million aggregate principal amount of term loans due 2022 outstanding under the First Lien Credit Agreement with approximately $3,110 million aggregate principal amount of term loans due 2026, subject to the repayment, extension or refinancing with longer maturity debt of certain of the Issuer’s other indebtedness, (ii) repurchase or redeem the outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2020 Notes in full and (iii) pay related fees and expenses in connection with the transactions.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About ADT

ADT is a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada. Ranked as the #1 Smart Home Security Provider*, ADT offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT is a purpose-driven company backed by approximately 19,000 employees, more than 200 sales and service locations, and 12 owned and operated monitoring centers connecting customers to lifesaving support for today’s ever-changing security needs, 24/7.

*Strategy Analytics, “US Interactive Security: Self-installed, Professionally-Monitored Solutions Gaining Momentum,” April 2019.

